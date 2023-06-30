Prep baseball: Big Reds sweep postseason preview

ELDON — The final day of baseball this season at Cardinal High School might have been the longest for head coach Ryan Renfrew.
For the first time in weeks, significant storms brought significant rainfall to southern Iowa. For area farmers, it was a welcome sight.
For Renfrew, however, it created havoc with Senior Night festivities scheduled for the final home games of the year. Faced with the prospect of having to deny lone senior Josh Courtney a chance to be honored with his family in his final season as a Comet baseball player, Renfrew was joined by several coaches, parents and other Cardinal academic personnel in getting the home diamond in playing condition for Thursday's South Central Conference doubleheader with Centerville.
"Without the community's help pushing water around, I don't know if we'd have been able to get these games in," Renfrew said. "We were here for four hours trying to get things ready. I'm a sweaty mess. I'm a disaster right now. I'm just tired and a little bit of that might have shown up in my coaching."
In an interesting regular-season finale, Centerville swept Cardinal on Thursday night winning 8-1 in game one before finishing off an 11-6 victory in the nightcap scoring six unanswered runs in the final two innings clinching the wins minutes before 11 p.m. The two teams are set to meet again on Saturday night in Centerville in a Class 2A district tournament first round contest at Pat Daugherty Field in the second game of a postseason doubleheader that begins with Davis County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont facing off at 5 p.m.
"It was good for us to play. We haven't played since Monday (a 10-0 Senior Night loss to EBF)," Centerville head baseball coach Nic Belloma said. "We drove all the way over to Fairfield and had the game called off due to the poor air quality. It was good for us to get some at-bats. We haven't been swinging the bats really well. We got some hard hits and got some extra base hits."
With a must-win showdown looming in just 48 hours, both Centerville and Cardinal needed pitchers that would eat up innings. Conner Lancaster gave the Big Reds exactly what they needed in the opening game, pitching a complete game retiring 14 of the final 15 Cardinal hitters allowing just one run on five hits over seven innings striking out nine batters.
"All of our pitchers really came in and threw the ball well," Belloma said. "They all threw strikes and executed some things. Our biggest thing is to not worry about who we're playing. We just have to go out there and execute."
Brody Tuttle, who started all 36 games as a sophomore during Centerville's run to the 2021 Class 2A state baseball championship game, came up with three hits in final two regular-season games as a Big Red player. Tuttle's first hit snapped a 1-1 tie in game one as the senior stepped up with the bases loaded, delivering a three-run double into the left-center field gap before scoring on Brandon Shinn's RBI groundout giving Centerville a sudden 5-1 lead.
"I adjusted to my two-strike approach. My teammates have even said I hit better when I make that adjustment," Tuttle said. "We all definitely feed off each other's hits. We just have to keep that energy up through the postseason and, maybe, we can make it back to state."
Tuttle and Shinn combined to drive in 11 runs in the doubleheader for the Big Reds (14-13, 13-8 SCC) with Tuttle scoring four of Centerville's 19 runs. Cardinal (7-19, 5-16 SCC) made a comeback in game two, rallying from a five-run deficit to take a 6-5 lead in the fourth on a two-run single by Cayden Courtney before a two-run double in the top of the fifth by Sabin Esaias gave the Big Reds the lead for good in the nightcap.
Josh Courtney, Cardinal's lone senior, reached twice in the doubleheader on a pair of walks in game two while catching 13 of the 14 innings on Thursday. The work put to allow his Senior Night to happen is something Courtney won't soon forget.
"Here at Cardinal, we have a great community and a great coaching staff," Courtney said. "People come together to make sure we can have these games. I think it's pretty special they came together to make sure we could have this night."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.