CENTERVILLE — Albia was the better team early. Centerville was the better team late.
In the end, the South Central Conference rivals finished in the same spot on Monday night at the end of a long night of baseball at Pat Daugherty Field. Each team led Appanoose County with 19 runs scored, one SCC win and one SCC loss apiece.
Drew Chance drove in six runs on four hits, including a pair of doubles, while striking out nine batters over five innings on the mound for Albia in a 14-8 win in the first game of a conference doubleheader with the Big Reds. Kade Mosley countered for Centerville in game two, delivering three hits at the top of the Big Red batting line-up while scoring three times and driving in three more runs in an 11-5 victory in the nightcap which wrapped up over five hours after the first pitch of the first game was thrown by Owen Williams and caught by Mosley behind the plate.
"We came out without a lot of energy at the start. The score shows that," Mosley said. "We came out in the second game knowing we had a job to do."
After falling behind 14-5 entering the final half-inning of the opening game, Centerville scored 14 of the final 19 runs in the doubleheader putting three runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh before Chance finally record the final out in game one tracking down a deep fly ball in left off the bat of Sabin Esaias.
That momentum seemed to carry over into game two for the Big Reds. After Brody Tuttle set down Albia in order to open the nightcap, the first three hitters for Centerville reached base resulting in Mosley crossing the plate with the first of Centerville's 11 runs in game two.
"I told the guys in the dugout that we needed to get our energy up," Mosley said. "Energy is what we run off of. We needed to put balls in play and get on base. That's what we did towards the end of game one and it transferred over to game two.
"We needed to do what we do best. That's come out here, have fun and play."
Chance gave Albia the early boost in game one, delivering a clutch two-run double with two outs to give the Blue Demons a first-inning lead. The Blue Demons took advantage of several miscues by the Big Reds, scoring seven unearned runs resulting from seven Centerville fielding errors including three in the second inning that allowed Albia to open a 4-0 lead.
"We've only been on the field a couple times to practice. The weather hasn't been very kind to us," Centerville head baseball coach Ryan Hodges said. "It's just a matter right now of finding that right mix of guys boys defensively and offensively to try and make things happen."
After allowing two unearned runs in the second inning, Chance settled back into a rhythm on the mound in game one for the Blue Demons. After walking Griffin Weber to open the third, Chance struck out two of the next three batters before striking out the side in the fourth after Sylar Esaias led off the inning with a single for the Big Reds.
"I just felt really comfortable out on the mound," Chance said. "I switched some things up. I had my off-speed pitch working. I had my fastball working. I felt comfortable back on the mound and at the plate."
Centerville (1-5, 1-1 SCC) finally started to settle in offensively in the sixth inning, batting around off relief pitcher Hunter Keegal to cut an eight-run deficit down to 10-5 before Tuttle struck out with the bases loaded. Chance closed out his productive opening night at the plate driving in two of Albia's four runs in the top of the seventh, a rally that would prove to be much needed after Centerville answered with three more runs in the bottom of the seventh.
"It was definitely a tale of two different games," Albia head baseball coach Brad DeMoss said. "We got the win in that first game, but it kind of let the air out of them when they realized how long it took to put it away. I'm not sure they were ready for the speed that Tuttle had on the mound in game two."
Tuttle, who pitched several key postseason innings for Centerville last summer helping the Big Reds to a second-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament, struck out nine Albia batters over four innings in the nightcap. Centerville never looked back after scoring four times in the second inning, including a two-run double by Mosley, opening a 5-0 lead over the Blue Demons.
"We knew we might have a slow start this season. It might have been a little bit of a slower start than we expected, but there's still a lot of season left," Hodges said. "I tell every team I coach, especially this year with so many kids replacing so many starters, that it's about stacking as many little wins up as we can."
Centerville could not build off the momentum generated by its first win, falling 13-0 on Tuesday to Keokuk at Joyce Park. After having Wednesday's SCC doubleheader at Chariton called off due to rain, the Big Reds will now look to bounce back at home hosting Davis County in a conference doubleheader between the conference's two returning state qualifiers.
Albia (1-2, 1-1 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in an SCC doubleheader on Friday. First pitch in the opening game at Boyd Brittain Field is set for 5:30 p.m.