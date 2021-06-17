ALBIA — Walking the lead-off hitter. Walking the No. 9 hitter.
Two sure recipes for disaster, according to any head baseball coach.
PCM learned the hard way just how disastrous doing both can be on Thursday night at Boyd Brittain Field. Logan Debrouse kicked off not one, but two big innings at the plate for the Albia Blue Demons by coaxing lead-off walks from the bottom of the batting order.
Six runs on six hits in the third inning put the Blue Demons on track for a much-needed win. Five more runs in the fourth put away an 11-0 victory over the Mustangs as Albia returned to the diamond three nights after dropping a pair of South Central Conference games to Centerville to open the week.
"Our top three or four hitters are probably the leaders of the entire team," Albia head baseball coach Brad DeMoss said. "If we can get base runners on in front of them, it's big to help lead the way."
Jaden Hugen, the lead-off hitter for the Blue Demons, set the pace by driving in Debrouse with an RBI single to snap a scoreless tie in the third. Hugen collected a pair of run-scoring hits in each of Albia's big innings, driving in Debrouse with an RBI double in the fourth, to help his own cause on the mound as the Blue Demon senior limited the Mustangs to two hits and stranded four base runners over five innings.
"I'm pretty happy with both my hitting and my pitching, but probably more of what I did on the mound," Hugen said. "I'm usually at first base, so I just wanted to come in and throw strikes. I was able to do that. I'm pretty happy getting the shutout win."
Hugen's RBI hit seemed to break things open for the Blue Demons, who kept swinging away and making solid contact off a trio of PCM pitchers. Making contact, according to DeMoss, hasn't been the problem for the Albia players at the plate.
"We've just been hitting the ball hard all season. It's just been right at people," DeMoss said. "We just haven't been able to find those openings. We've been telling the boys all season to stay focused on the goals we have set for this season. Those two innings might have propelled us. Hopefully this is the game and the night that turns things around for us this season."
Drew Chance collected hits in three straight innings for Albia, driving in three runs with singles in the third and fourth innings while scoring twice to complete each of Albia's big scoring rallies. Nate Wynn added an RBI double while scoring twice after collecting hits in the third and fourth.