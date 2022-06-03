ALBIA — Brad DeMoss and Jim Keegal called it a 'gutcheck' week for the Albia High School baseball team.
On the field, the Blue Demons rose to the challenge winning two of three games entering Friday night's contest with Cardinal including a 7-6 road win at ninth-ranked (2A) Pella Christian. The biggest gut check of all, however, may be from the Albia coaches themselves following what would have been a 13-6 victory over the Comets.
That decision, however, is now in limbo after Garin Grinstead went over his allotted pitches that he could throw after pitching in wins over Pella Christian and Clarke earlier this week. Both schools will await the final ruling from the Iowa High School Athletic Association after turning in the information from Friday's contest.
"I think Garin was over by eight pitches. He threw 23 pitches at Pella Christian and threw 25 pitches against Clarke. That's 48 pitches. He had to stay under the 40-pitch threshold. That's going to fall on Jim and I, but really more on me," DeMoss said. "It may wind up being a forfeit on the record, but we still showed that we're going to compete. We battled through it. We may finish the week 2-2 or 3-1 without that blunder."
The Comets gained some momentum back on Thursday after suffering consecutive two-run losses to Van Buren County and Davis County, winning 5-1 over West Burlington in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action on Thursday. Blaine Bryant singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Landon Becker in the first inning while Carson Kenney singled in Isaac Left in the fourth as the Comets maximized their three hits against the Falcons while Becker and Quin Snyder scattered three hits and three walks on the mound, striking out eight batters over seven innings.
Whatever momentum was gained by the Comets after the home conference win, however, evaporated early on Friday. Albia never looked back after scoring three runs in the opening inning, taking advantage of opportunities on the bases resulting in a five-run rally in the second highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Drew Chance to open an 8-1 Blue Demon lead.
"We'll let everyone work out the details on who actually won this game, but the boys had a little bit of a coming-to-the-light meeting coming out of this one," Cardinal head baseball coach Ryan Renefew said. "I think they walked in here maybe a little overconfident. I think, as coaches, we recognized that. We had a couple walks and a couple errors early on and the game got out of control really fast."
Both the Comets and Blue Demons dropped tight contests to Davis County over the past 48 hours. After escaping Wapello County on Wednesday with a 10-8 win over the Comets, Davis County pulled away for a 5-2 South Central Conference win over the Blue Demons on Thursday overcoming three errors that allowed a pair of unearned runs to score in the third as Justin Matheney doubled in a run late and allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 innings on the mound.
"Davis County is going to be a top-10 team by next week. Pella Christian is a top-10 team and Cardinal is a solid team that hit the ball well. They just happened to hit the ball right at us," DeMoss said. "Overall, it's a positive week for us. We'll take this as a morale win even if it turns into a forfeit and move on."
Cardinal (4-3 or 3-4) heads to BGM today before returning to SEISC south division play at home Tuesday against Central Lee. Albia (4-5 or 3-6) heads to Principal Park in Des Moines to face Lynnville-Sully on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m.