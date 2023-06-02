Prep baseball: Blue Demons earn split at Davis County

BLOOMFIELD — The Blue Demons had all they could stands.
They couldn't stands no more.
Drake Irwin did his Popeye impersonation on the field over the final two innings of Thursday night's South Central Conference baseball doubleheader at the Mustang Sports Complex. The Albia freshman connected on a pair of run-scoring hits, including a tiebreaking two-run double with two outs in the sixth inning of a 10-2 victory in the second game against Davis County, snapping an eight-game losing streak that was extended in game one as the Mustangs walked off with a 5-4 victory, the third straight one-run setback suffered by the Blue Demons.
"We finally got a win in the conference and our first win since opening night," Albia head baseball coach Brad DeMoss said. "We've lost six or seven close games this year. They still continue to work hard and they've continued to keep their heads up.
"It's really rewarding for them to get this win. It's really for them."
Of all their early-season close losses, none were quite as frustrating as Thursday's opener with Davis County. Albia appeared to have taken a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh when Irwin slid across home plate on a squeeze bunt laid down by Carter Folkerts.
The bunt, however, pulled Mustang third baseman Presley Cantrell down the line trying to field the ball. Cantrell was able to field the ball and attempted to swipe Irwin running by.
"I came into field the ball and I went to turn around. I caught a glimpse of the guy over my left shoulder and saw him jump back as I tried to reach for him," Cantrell said. "I assumed he was out of the base paths. It was a hectic situation and definitely frustrating when they said that he was safe. At first, I kind of blamed myself thinking I should have had that play."
As it turned out, Cantrell's initial assumption was validated. After a discussion, the umpires ruled that Irwin had stepped out of the base line and ruled him out, wiping away the tiebreaking run.
"I like to think I wasn't close to getting tagged, but I don't know for sure," Irwin said. "I don't think I was out of the base line, but I did take a bit of a step around. I was pretty surprised. I didn't think they would go and talk and change that call."
Irwin was surprised. His coach was angry as DeMoss let his opinion be heard on what he felt was the wrong call.
"I couldn't believe they were going to overturn that call. I don't know who made the official call, but I was always under the impression that you had three feet of the chalk line and three feet to go further out if the runner needs it," DeMoss said. "It was a judgement call. There was nothing else I could do. It was what it was. We had to move on."
So did Cantrell, who immediately had to make a play to end the top of the seventh snagging a line drive off the bat of Gage Oddo that could have brought two runners home had it gotten into left field. After making two big plays defensively to keep the game tied, Cantrell came to the plate with plenty of confidence with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
"Whenever you can make plays like those, you come into the dugout and you're ready to step up to the plate," Cantrell said. "I wanted to get up there to see what I could do."
Cantrell was able to send a fly ball out to center field. Wyatt Sinclair dropped the ball on the run allowing Cantrell to get to second base with one out.
After a Brett Prevo single moved Cantrell to third, Carter Will would bring the game to an end delivering an infield single that would score the Mustang sophomore with the game-winning run leaving Sinclair seeking redemption in game two.
"We had to brush that off immediately," Sinclair said. "It's a next-play mentality in our dugout. I just had to push through that error to end the first game and focus on playing even better in the second game."
Sinclair would ultimately pitch his first complete game for the Blue Demons in game two, allowing just four hits and one earned run over seven innings to the Mustangs. Albia put away their first win since a season-opening 8-7 victory over Oskaloosa back on May 15 by scoring seven runs in the seventh to clinch the SCC doubleheader split.
"I don't feel like we're starting new. We still have to remember we've lost a lot of close games," Sinclair said. "We need to keep that feeling that we have to push through and not make mistakes at the end of the game. That's what pushed us over the hump. Hopefully, we keep that in mind going forward.
"We were all having fun at the end. I think we just let loose instead of taking everything so seriously," Irwin added. "We started to have fun playing together as a team."
Both Davis County (5-7, 1-5 SCC) and Albia (2-8, 1-5 SCC) were back in action on Friday as the Courier went to press in SCC action with the Mustangs traveling to Clarke while the Blue Demons hosted Cardinal at Boyd Brittain Field. Both teams are in action Tuesday as Albia makes a trip to Des Moines for an afternoon contest against Lynnville-Sully at Principal Park while Davis County hosts Moravia on Tuesday night.
