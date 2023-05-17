PLEASANTVILLE — Baseball. What a roller coaster ride.
This game can take you from exhilarating highs to excruciating lows in just a few short minutes. That facet of the game was on display in Pleasantville Tuesday night as the Albia Blue Demons erased a seven-run deficit in their final at-bat, only to lose 8-7 in walk-off fashion against the Trojans
Albia encountered an eighth-grade pitcher that shut down their offense for six innings. Braylon Bingham notched 11 strikeouts and allowed only three hits over six innings of work while his mates staked him to a 7-0 lead. With the pitch count rising and only three outs to get, Trojan Coach Sheldon Card went to his bullpen in the seventh inning.
The Trojan coaster stalled at the top of the hill and suddenly plunged to the bottom. Six walks, an error and two key Blue Demon hits tied the score at seven and now the game was a white knuckler.
Wyatt Sinclair and Joey Pearson each had two run singles in the big rally, but the Trojans managed to get a force out to get out of the mess.
Now it was the Blue Demons turn to endure frustration. Three walks loaded the sacks and Trojan slugger Jonah Schumacher stepped to the plate. Schumacher opened the game with a two-run shot over the right-field barrier in the first inning. This time he stroked another shot to right and it was deep enough for the runner on third to trot home by way of the sacrifice fly with the winning run.
“We never gave up," Albia coach Brad DeMoss said. “We could have folded, but we kept battling. We worked the counts well and were able to get men on base. We just couldn’t get going soon enough. Our kids competed and I liked that."
A pair of hits by Drake Irwin would be all that the Demons could muster against the slants of Bingham. Meanwhile the Trojans used the big blow by Schumacher and a double and a pair of singles by Caleb Cook to fuel their offense.
The Blue Demons will put a 1-1 record on the line Thursday night when they travel down Highway 5 for a tussle with the Mohawks of Moravia.
PREP BASEBALL
Pleasantville 8, Albia 7
Albia 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 5 1
Pleasantville 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 8 8 1
Albia Battery – Wyatt Sinclair 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HB – Connor McFall 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K – Hunter Keegel (LP) 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K – Connor Pickerell .1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB 0 K
Albia hitting – Sinclair 1-for 4, Drake Irwin 2-for-3, Joey Pearson 1-for-3, McFall 1-for-1.
Albia Runs – Rowan Archer 1, Sinclair 1, Drew Chance 1, Gage Oddo 1, Irwin 1, Pearson 1, McFall 1.
Albia RBI – Sinclair 2, Pearson 2, Archer 1.
