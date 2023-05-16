ALBIA — One season ends. Another one begins.
For Jaxon Strickler, there were no days off between the end of his first high school soccer season and first high school baseball season. The Albia freshman walked off Dorst Field in Oskaloosa following a 4-2 Class 2A substate boys soccer first round loss to the Indians and checked in back home with his father, Blue Demon assistant baseball coach Billy Strickler.
"I texted him to see if the (baseball) game had already started," Jaxon Strickler said. "When he said that it hadn't, I told my mom we had to get going."
Strickler made it back to Boyd Brittain Field less than two innings into the brand new Albia High School baseball season, quickly trading in his Blue Demon soccer uniform for his baseball uniform. By the time the night was over, the freshman had a pair of strikeouts and the first save of the season for the Blue Demons who held off Oskaloosa for an 8-7 victory on the opening night of the high school baseball season across the state on Monday, stranding the potential tying run at third base.
"I really wasn't sure I was going to get into the game at all," Strickler said. "I thought I might just wind up sitting in the dugout. I might have to wait and play on Tuesday."
Albia (1-0) appeared well on their way to a season-opening win after putting four runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth, opening an 8-2 lead over the Indians. Down to their final five outs, Oskaloosa (0-1) began to chip away at the deficit with four hits and a walk in the top of the sixth that brought in four runs, cutting Albia's lead back down to 8-6.
With the Indians starting to find success against Albia relief pitcher Joey Pearson, Blue Demon head coach Brad DeMoss called for Strickler to head to the bullpen to warm up.
"I think he mainly did that just to make sure my foot was fine. I actually hurt that during the soccer match," Strickler said. "He asked me to go down there to make sure it was fine. I started throwing a few pitches. I came back and he asked me how it felt. I told him it felt okay. That's when he told me I was probably going in for the next inning."
Strickler walked Austen Coenen to open the seventh before a dropped pop up off the bat of Aiden North put the tying run on base. Jarrod Parks, who delivered a game-tying home run earlier in the game for the Indians, singled down the line in left field to bring home Coenen while moving North into scoring position with nobody out instantly cutting Albia's lead to a single run.
"I've got one senior on the field at the end of the game with a junior at third base. Everyone else on the field at the point for us either were sophomores or freshmen," DeMoss said. "We had a pretty good lead that we let slip away a little bit, but that's what you're going to have when you so many young kids out there. You just need to get the ice broke."
Strickler broke through by getting Wyatt Grubb to strike out swinging before catching Jaden DeRonde looking for the second out of the seventh. After nearly throwing the ball away trying to catch North taking third, Albia was able to finally close out the win as Strickler coaxed a ground ball to second off the bat of Logan Hoskinson that Carter Folkerts fired over to Hunter Keegel to finally secure the Blue Demon victory.
"You don't get to work on a lot of stuff live in practice. The speed of the game and the different things that different opponents throw at you are things you learn by playing," DeMoss said. "I thought the guys handled things well. There are some things we need to learn. When a guy is 180 feet away with two outs in an inning, you don't make that throw down to third. It could have gotten ugly if it had bounced away. It could have tied the game.
"Fortunately, Wyatt (Beckwith) was able to smother that throw and keep it close to him. Jaxon came in and shut the door down on about 24 pitches. It ended the night good for us."
Drake Irwin, another Albia freshman, debuted for the Blue Demons with three hits including an RBI single in the third that snapped a 1-1 tie while scoring runs in both the second and fifth. Wyatt Sinclair added two hits, including a two-run single in the fifth that would ultimately bring in the runs that would hold up as the decisive scores of the game.
Parks and Grubb each collected three hits for Oskaloosa, combining for three RBIs and three runs scored. Garrett Roethler added a two-run single in the sixth for the Indians, who are hoping to change their fortunes in close games this season after suffering eight losses by two runs or less including five losses by a single run during an 8-24 season.
"We made some mistakes defensively. We had four errors. If we clean that up, it's a different ballgame," Oskaloosa head baseball coach Bill Almond said. "The guys didn't give up and nearly came all the way back. It's the little things that make the difference in games decided by just a few runs. If we can do those little things well, big things can happen for us."
