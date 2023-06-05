ALBIA — It has been a while since the Albia Baseball team has tasted the sweetness of victory, but Friday night when the Blue Demons hosted South Central Conference rival Cardinal the sweet taste returned with a 10-5 win.
A very good baseball game unfolded in the early innings with the Comets taking a 2-1 lead after the first inning and Albia tied the game at two after three innings. The two teams traded runs in the third to leave the score knotted at three and the Comets took a 4-3 lead after five innings.
Then the number of pitches rule caught up with both teams and they were forced to go to depleted bullpens. At that point the tone of the game changed.
In the bottom of the sixth, a tiring Cardinal pitcher Gavin Ware left after walking Gage Oddo and Connor Renaud. A pitching change was made and Hunter Keegel worked for a walk to load the sacks. Cooper Bradley ripped a single through the middle to score both Oddo and Renaud and the flood gates were beginning to open. Jaxon Strickler walked and Drake Irwin perfectly executed the squeeze play for a hit and a run. A base knock by Wyatt Sinclair produced another run and an error allowed two more runs to scamper home.
That would be all the Demons would need as they sent Grant Powers to the hill to close the game down. Powers had pitched in only JV games previously, but he got the job done and the Blue Demons were savoring a victory.
It was the Comets who would strike first. With one out in the top of the first, Jacob Figueroa slashed a single between third and short and stole second. Figueroa then scored on a base hit to left by Josh Courtney. Courtney moved up on an error and scored when Drake Durflinger dropped a hit into left field.
Albia answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Irwin coaxed a base on balls to open the inning. He went to second on a wild pitch and to third on a ground out. A sacrifice fly by Drew Chance scored Irwin.
The Demons tied the score in the bottom of the third when Irwin and Sinclair hit back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners. Chance brought the run home with another well executed squeeze play.
The Comets regained the lead in the top of the fourth when Cayden Courtney singled and moved to second on a ground out. Courtney would score when Tatem Telfer’s ground ball was misplayed.
Albia tied the score in the bottom of the fourth when Oddo drilled a single to right and Keegel was plunked with a pitch. With two outs, Strickler singled to send Oddo home.
The Comets regained the lead in the top of the fifth as Carson Kenney was nicked by a pitch and Ware sent him to third with a hit through the middle. A sacrifice fly by Durflinger brought the run home. That was the last hurrah for the Comets as things unraveled in the sixth inning.
“For 2A schools it is hard to play a huge schedule with the number of pitchers we have”, Comet coach Ryan Renfrow said. “We were in a numbers crunch and just had to make do with those available. We had way too many free passes and errors. We hit the ball hard at times, but we just didn’t find many holes. We left the bases loaded twice and left two on twice. That is too many runs left out there.
“Our young kids stepped up and bailed us out when we needed it”, Albia coach Brad DeMoss said. We played well with less errors and we played very competitive baseball. A pair of squeeze plays were big and our work on bunting pays off”.
Albia will take on Lynnville-Sully at Principal Park on Tuesday, play a doubleheader at Knoxville on Wednesday and travel to Chariton for a JV-Varsity encounter on Friday. The Comets will Host North Mahaska on Tuesday, host Clarke for a twin-bill on Wednesday and travel to Centerville for a JV-Varsity contest on Friday.
