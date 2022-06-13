DES MOINES — Tyse Barker is one of several Ottumwa baseball players that are focused on speed this season.
While many of his teammates are focused on picking up the pace on the base paths, however, Barker is focused on putting a certain number on the radar gun when he's out on the mound for the Bulldogs.
"I'm trying to hit 70 miles-an-hour with my fastball," Barker said. "I haven't done that in a minute, at least on our radar gun. Of course, the gun's about 10 years old."
Barker was able to bounce back from a rough second inning on Monday at Des Moines Lincoln, overcoming a throwing error with two outs on a bunt that allowed the Railsplitters to score three unearned runs by striking out five batters over five innings while allowing just one earned run on five hits at the Bulldog bats responded for their senior hurler with an eight-run rally in the third inning that helped Ottumwa clinch a CIML Metro conference sweep with an 8-7 win in game one and a 12-4 victory in game two, moving over .500 for the first time this season.
"The fastball has been my most effective pitch behind my curveball, especially when I'm hitting my spots," Barker said. "You loving seeing it when we're out there with smiles on the field playing the game we love."
Adam Greiner was off and running three times in the opening game, going 3-4 while finishing a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in a back-and-forth battle with the winless Railsplitters. Greiner saved his biggest burst on the bases for the seventh inning in the opener, dashing around the bases for a lead-off triple before coming home to score the winning run on a sacrifice fly to right by Jared Mitchell.
Ottumwa rallied from 3-0 deficits in each game on Monday. Hits by Greiner, Tanner Schark and Rominger to open the fourth inning to help even the score at 3-3 before Carter Thompson singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Tanner Schark.
Lincoln answered back, regaining a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth, before Lucas Barnes capped a three-run response in the sixth by the Bulldogs by legging out an infield RBI single and scoring on a passed ball to give Ottumwa a 7-6 lead in the opener.
Ottumwa bats remained hot in game two as four straight hits quickly erased Lincoln's second 3-0 lead of the night. Rominger's game-tying double to left was followed two pitches later by an RBI double off the bat of Braylon Griffiths that put the Bulldogs ahead for good.
Ottumwa (9-8, 6-0 CIML Metro) heads to Des Moines Hoover on Tuesday.