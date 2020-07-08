OTTUMWA — Dominick Delehoy has a few goals he’d still like to achieve before he hangs up his Ottumwa baseball uniform.
Like any player, Delehoy would love to play his final game in OHS red and white at Principal Park in Des Moines as part of the Class 4A state baseball tournament. At some point before his senior season is over, the Bulldog lead-off hitter would also like to hit for the cycle in a game.
“I’m getting closer,” Delehoy said on Wednesday after helping Ottumwa secure 8-2 and 6-0 CIML Metro Conference wins over Des Moines Hoover. “I’ve come up a home run shy twice this week, and I nearly got one over the fence tonight.”
Delehoy finished with four hits in Ottumwa’s two Senior Night wins, including a pair of run-scoring extra-base hits in game one. After delivering the second of back-to-back triples with Colton McKinnon in the fourth inning, Delehoy doubled in McKinnon in the sixth before scoring on an RBI single by Jesue Jaime in the sixth to help OHS clinch a third straight conference win.
Delehoy then joined senior teammates Andrew Cole, Hunter Gullion, Marcus Saunders, Brody Slack, Brody Evans, Brinden O’Leary and Pedro Gonzalez in being honored between games as members of a very special Class of 2020. The seniors were able to get one last season together after having classes and all school activities called off earlier this spring due to the coronavirus.
“It’s a blessing to get this chance to have a final baseball season together. I’ve been with these guys my whole life,” Delehoy said. “We didn’t think we’d be able to play this season. When we got the word we’d be able to have a season, I was so happy. I’m glad I get one more summer of baseball with all my friends.”
Head coach John Jaeger saved a special treat for the nightcap, starting seven of Ottumwa’s eight seniors together for the first time this season. All eight seniors made a start in Wednesday’s doubleheader with Gullion reaching twice in four at-bats in the opening game while Saunders earned the win on the mound, allowing just one run on two hits over four innings with two walks and four strikeouts.
“That might have been our most complete effort of the season,” Jaeger said. “Offensively and defensively, we played complete baseball. Our bench was into it all night. This is the team I’ve expected us to be all season. Our goal is to be playing our best when substate play begins next Friday. We’re getting more consistent and we’re taking the right steps to get to the point we want to be at going into the postseason.”
O’Leary, Evans and Slack joined the starting line-up in game two with Delehoy, Cole and Gonzalez starting both games. Cole went from playing left field in game one to pitching six shutout innings in game two, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out four Hoover hitters.
“It meant a lot to pitch on Senior Night,” Cole said. “I thought for a while my last baseball game came last year in the substate game here against Valley. Getting another chance to play a few more games means so much more, especially knowing how easily it all could have been taken away.”
The Bulldogs took full advantage of the spacious confines of Legion Field on Wednesday, collecting four of the five triples hit in the doubleheader by both teams. Mitch Wood drove in a pair of runs with a third-inning triple in game one before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jaime, giving Ottumwa a sudden 3-0 lead.
“This is a great park for hitting triples. It seems like we have at least one in every doubleheader,” said McKinnon, who tripled in Gonzalez in the following inning before scoring on Delehoy’s three-base hit. “If you can take it down the line or into the alleys, you know you’ve got a chance to run for awhile.”
Ottumwa took advantage of six errors by the Huskies in game two, including five in the first two innings. Delehoy drove in Cole with an infield single in the second inning of the nightcap, his fourth hit of the night and seventh overall hit this week.
“I’ve just been going up to the plate with a lot more confidence than I usually have,” Delehoy said. “I’ve been swinging harder than I usually have. I’ve been getting a lot of time in the batting cage and getting a lot of cuts in.”
For the first time this season, Ottumwa can boast a winning record improving to 8-7 overall this season with a 5-3 CIML Metro record. The Bulldogs host Waukee in a varsity doubleheader on Friday before wrapping up the regular season next week with a Monday trip to Mason City and a home make-up conference doubleheader Tuesday against Des Moines East.
“I think we’re finally playing up to our full potential. We’re a much better team than our record shows,” Delehoy said. “I think we’ve got the ability to beat some of the best teams in the state. I think we go pretty far in substate play and, hopefully, make it to state.”