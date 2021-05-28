WATERLOO — The final game of a busy opening week saw a much different team take the field for the Ottumwa High School baseball team.
The results were much different as well. Davenport West took advantage of four errors in the bottom of the fifth, pinning the first loss of the baseball season on the Bulldogs with a 6-1 victory in the semifinals of the Waterloo Whip Tournament at Riverfront Stadium on Friday.
Theron Royer, Carter Thompson and Jared Mitchell all made their first varsity starts of the season. Jesus Jaime made his first start at first base, Adam Greiner filled in for Jaime at third and Thomas Mitchell made his first start on the pitching mound for the Bulldogs this season.
Mitchell gave Ottumwa another stellar start, not allowing an earned run while pitching into the fifth giving up just four hits. Soggy conditions and an inexperienced infield ultimately proved to be the undoing for the Bulldogs as West scored the first two runs of the game on three consecutive fielding errors, setting the table for a six-run inning by the Falcons.
Jackson Huffstutler brought an end to Mitchell's day on the mound with an RBI double to left, opening a 3-0 lead for West. Dominic DeLaPaz added his own run-scoring double to left two batters later as a pair of wild pitches helped aid the six-run Falcon rally.
The Bulldogs were able to take advantage of a pair of fielding errors by the Falcons in the sixth inning. Myles Saner reached on a missed catch in center and came home with two outs when Jaime reached on a misplayed ground ball at short.
Ottumwa ends the opening week of the season with a 3-1 record, including last Tuesday's thrilling sweep of Ankeny Centennial avenging last season's Class 4A substate opening-round loss to the Jaguars. The Bulldogs will begin their pursuit of the CIML Metro conference championship on Tuesday as Ottumwa hosts Des Moines East in a varsity doubleheader at Legion Memorial Field starting at 5 p.m.