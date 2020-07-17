ANKENY — John Jaeger couldn’t have asked for a better start for the Ottumwa High School baseball team on Friday night.
Two batters into the game, Ottumwa led 1-0 at eighth-ranked Ankeny Centennial. Hopes of scoring a season-extending Class 4A substate quarterfinal upset were immediately high.
Trey Morris, however, spent the rest of the night lowering those hopes. The Jaguar senior allowed just two more hits to the Bulldogs, tossing a complete-game three-hitter with one walk and 14 strikeouts in a 5-1 win on Friday night.
Ankeny Centennial improves to 14-11 on the season and will host CIML Metro conference champion Des Moines Roosevelt on Monday in the substate semifinals. That winner will head to Urbandale to face the third-ranked J-Hawks on Wednesday with a Class 4A state baseball tournament berth on the line.
Mitch Wood followed a lead-off walk drawn by Dominick Delehoy to open the game with a double to left, bringing home the first run of the game just six pitches into the contest. Morris settled down, striking out the next six OHS batters while setting down 11 straight Bulldog batters.
Centennial got the run back against Ottumwa in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout by Ryan Vermeer. Morris singled to lead off the fourth, an inning in which the Jaguars would take the lead for good when Max Thomason hit consecutive hitters with two outs, allowing Centennial to snap the tie before Avery Gates delivered a clutch run-scoring single to right, giving the Jaguars a 3-1 lead.
Trae Swartz and Blaze Rominger each had hits for Ottumwa, who finish the 2020 season with a final record of 11-11. The game was the final one for OHS seniors Marcus Saunders, Brody Evans, Brody Slack, Brinden O’Leary, Hunter Gullion, Andrew Cole, Pedro Gonzalez and Delehoy.
“I want to thank the seniors for being committed to the program and sticking through these tough times,” Jaeger said. “We were very fortunate that we were able to play this summer.”