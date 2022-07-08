INDIANOLA — Rather than take a step back this season, the Ottumwa baseball team stepped up in many ways throughout the course of the 2022 season.
In the process, the Bulldogs earned the program's first outright conference title in four years, accomplishing something not even last year's state-qualifying team was able to achieve. Returning to state for the second straight year, however, was not in the cards for OHS.
Four straight hits in the bottom of the third inning vaulted Indianola into the lead. The Bulldogs failed to record a hit over the final five innings, falling 5-1 to the Indians in the Class 4A, Substate 7 quarterfinals on Friday night.
Braylon Griffiths doubled in Daltin Doud in the second inning, giving Ottumwa an early 1-0 lead. Kasey Carter and Brady Blake responded with consecutive RBI hits in the bottom of the third, giving the Indians a 2-1 lead.
Ottumwa put a pair of runners on in the fifth inning, threatening to respond facing a 3-1 deficit with the season on the line. Carter Thompson's bid for a run-scoring hit, however, turned into an inning-ending double play by Indianola shortstop Andrew DeWall before a home run by Blake to open the bottom of the fifth put the Indians on top 4-1.
"It's a process. The game of baseball is funny sometimes and we still have our work cut out for us as a program," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "I have faith in our kids. They just have to believe."
Indianola (24-12) will head to Ankeny on Monday for the substate semifinals with the winner heading to Urbandale on Wednesday to play for a spot in the Class 4A state baseball tournament. Ottumwa ends another winning season with a record of 24-16 as departing seniors Adam Greiner, Myles Saner, Tyse Barker, Lucas Barnes, Theron Royer and Justin Perez helped lead the Bulldogs to the program's 11th winning season in the past 12 years.
"It's a testament to those guys for sticking it out," Jaeger said. "They all kind of accepted their roles and helped us in different ways. It shows that sometimes, you have to wait your turn. If you're playing as a young kid, sometimes the program isn't where it needs to be. The seniors have all been awesome leading the team in different ways."
