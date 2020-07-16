OTTUMWA — Mitch Wood is the first to admit recent trips to the postseason for the Ottumwa baseball team have been somewhat brief.
Perhaps hitting the road is exactly what the Bulldogs need to make their journey in the tourney last a little longer.
After suffering postseason-opening losses at Legion Memorial Field each of the past two years, the Ottumwa baseball team open the 2020 postseason away from home on Friday night. The Bulldogs will head to eighth-ranked Ankeny Centennial needing three wins, all likely away from home, to earn a trip to the Class 4A state baseball tournament.
"To be honest, I feel like we're playing our best baseball of the season," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "I think we're matched up fairly well. From here on out, it's whoever executes the best on any given night.
"You always have to put your best foot forward, because you never know when you might be playing your last game of the season."
Ottumwa (11-10) hasn't played a postseason game away from home since a 5-0 at Cedar Rapids Prairie in the 2017 substate semifinals. One year earlier, however, the Bulldogs nearly made a run on the road all the way to Principal Park winning at Indianola and Dowling Catholic to earn a trip to Urbandale for the 2016 Class 4A substate finals.
The Bulldogs came within two outs of pulling off three straight substate road wins, losing a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh as the ninth-ranked J-Hawks rallied for a 2-1 win. Interestingly enough, Ottumwa may have to return to Urbandale for the substate finals this year if they can knock off the Jaguars on Friday and one of possibly a CIML Metro rival (Des Moines Roosevelt or Lincoln) on the road Monday. Should Des Moines East knock off Urbandale on Friday, Ottumwa would host the Scarlets Monday with a win over Centennial.
"We're good all over the place. We can hit. We can run. We can field. Sometimes, we just don't put everything together, which has been what's happened to us in our last couple of losses," OHS junior shortstop Mitch Wood said. "There's some similarities in that respect to that 2016 Ottumwa baseball team. They put everything together at the right time and it nearly carried them to state. I feel like this team has that same ability. If we put everything together when the time comes, we'll have success."
That road loss in 2017 to Prairie started a three-game postseason losing streak for the Bulldogs. Bryce Crabb shut out the Bulldogs in 2018's soggy 4-0 substate quarterfinal loss to Des Moines East at Legion Field while West Des Moines Valley answered an opening-inning run in last year's substate quarterfinal in Ottumwa by scoring five times in the second inning on the way to a 10-2 victory last July.
So what's the secret to turning things around? Wood is hopeful the Bulldogs can find the answer away from home on Friday.
"This is new for me. I don't even remember the last time Ottumwa was seeded fifth (in a six-team substate)," Wood said. "We can play well away from home. Plus, being the underdog could work to our benefit. It seems to take the pressure off the team in that position. Hopefully, we can come out with the win on Friday and get rolling."
Ottumwa has already proven that rankings don't matter this season. Besides last Friday's 10-inning 2-1 win over No. 9 Waukee, the Bulldogs nearly swept Ankeny Centennial's cross-town rival walking off with an 8-7 win over the second-ranked Ankeny High Hawks in the nightcap of a July 17 doubleheader that began with a 6-3 comeback win by Ankeny after Ottumwa took a 3-1 lead into the top of the seventh.
"You just have to execute. The thing about baseball is that it's not always the best pitcher that might win on any given night, it's the team that executes the best on defense that usually comes out on top," Jaeger said. "To me, it's going to be one of those games where the first team that makes that first mistakes and the team that forces the other to be handcuffed early on that will come out on top.
"It's going to be a scrappy game, I feel like."