DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School baseball team clinched a perfect week on the diamond, easily maintaining a perfect CIML Metro conference record by scoring 18 runs in the very first inning of a doubleheader sweep at Des Moines North on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs set the tone against the Polar Bears, scoring 11 runs before the first out of the opening game could be recorded. Among the eight hits racked up by Ottumwa in the first inning of the doubleheader included a two-run triple off the bat of Max Thomason and an inside-the-park home run hit by Tanner Schark, driving in two runs to give the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead.
Thomason made the most of an 18-run lead, pitching a four-inning no-hitter in the 24-0 opening win. The Ottumwa senior struck out eight batters, allowing just three Polar Bears to reach base while driving in six runs at the plate and scoring three times.
Blaze Rominger led Ottumwa in game one with three hits, matching Thomason and Jesus Jaime by hammering a double while driving in two runs and scoring three times. Carter Thompson led OHS in the opener by crossing home plate three times.
It took three innings for Ottumwa to score 18 runs in game two, winning 18-0 over North to complete the sweep. Julian Moore doubled, tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice in the nightcap for the Bulldogs.
Theron Royer tripled and drove in three runs as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap. Lucas Barnes doubled twice, matching Rion Slack with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored while Schark added three more hits with two more runs driven in for Ottumwa in game two.
The Bulldogs (12-3, 6-0 CIML Metro) will be back on the diamond next week. Ottumwa hosts a conference doubleheader against Des Moines Lincoln on Monday at Legion Memorial Field starting at 5 p.m.