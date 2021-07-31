IOWA CITY – Nerves? What nerves?
For Trae Swartz, it was too darn hot to worry about being nervous stepping out on to the field for the first time at the state baseball tournament.
"If anything, it just made things more exciting for us," Swartz said. "I think we did a good job controlling any nerves we might have had. If anything, the heat and the turf made more of a difference."
Ultimately, back-to-back ground balls that zipped past middle infielders Mitch Wood and Carter Thompson on the field turf of Duane Banks Field helped Pleasant Valley jump out to an early lead against Ottumwa on Thursday in the first state tournament contest for the Bulldogs since 2006. Temperatures that soared over 90 degrees over Iowa City only turned up the heat on the turf as the Bulldogs tried to take down the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
While it wasn't to be on Thursday for Ottumwa, falling 5-1 to the Spartans, seniors like Swartz got a prize that seemed so elusive for the past five years. Swartz hoisted that prize in the air after being handed the state tournament participation trophy.
"These guys are awesome. I wouldn't trade these past five years for anything," Swartz said. "I wish I could go back and play one more game with them, but it is what it is."
Thursday's state tournament contest was the reward for a group of Ottumwa seniors that refused to let past postseason frustration keep them from achieving their ultimately dream. Entering their substate opener with Cedar Rapids Washington two weeks ago, Ottumwa (30-10) had lost four straight postseason games including opening substate losses at home to Des Moines East in 2017 and West Des Moines Valley in 2018.
That burden, and the finality of the his final postseason, gave Colton McKinnon more nervous as he took the hill at Legion Memorial Field two weeks ago than he felt on Thursday starting in the 4A state baseball tournament.
"I felt way more nervous for that one than today or the substate state final start against Iowa City High. It just felt like a hurdle we had to clear," McKinnon said. "Once we finally got past that first substate game. I'm just thankful to have made it here with my teammates. We just wanted to extend the season as far as we could."
McKinnon certainly did his part, throwing a no-hitter against Cedar Rapids Washington to snap Ottumwa's four-game postseason losing streak. McKinnon allows three hits in three innings to Pleasant Valley, three times as many as he had allowed in 11 innings of substate play.
"Pleasant Valley is a lot like us," McKinnon said of the Spartans. "Their defense and their pitching is their strength. They're a good team. At the plate, they were just tough to set down. Even if I struck them out, it came after they fouled off several pitches."
Mitch Wood and Jesus Jaime joined Swartz in collecting one of the three hits allowed by Pleasant Valley senior pitcher Seth Clausen. After giving up a two-out hit to Jaime, allowing the senior to take second on a wild pitch, Clausen struck out Adam Greiner looking to end Ottumwa's first-inning threat.
Swartz would finally end a streak of 11 straight batters retired by Clausen with one-out single in the fifth. Wood would put Ottumwa on the board in the sixth, singling to left to plate Blaze Rominger giving the Bulldogs a little life before Clausen racked up his seventh and eighth strikeouts retiring Jaime and Greiner looking to end Ottumwa's final threat of the season.
"It meant the world to finally make it here to the state baseball tournament," said Wood after collecting a hit, an RBI and making two stellar defensive plays at shortstop on the field he will call home playing with the Iowa Hawkeyes next season. "After going one-and-done over the last three years, making it to state is a huge accomplishment. I'm proud of this whole team."
John Jaeger, who has led Ottumwa to 201 wins in nine seasons, talked about what it meant to finally bring the Bulldog baseball program back to state. Jaeger joins John Wollums (1980), Randy Mathews (1984), Brad Rose (1996-97) and Ryan Woods (2002, 2005-06) as the only coaches to guide the Bulldogs to the state baseball tournament.
"It's tough to get here, especially when you consider we had three early exits in the postseason heading into this year," Jaeger said. "I just don't think that was a choice for our guys this year. They came through. They battled hard. That's all I can ask for. The kids gave us everything they had this season. They need to be proud of what they've done and accomplished."
PREP BASEBALL
Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Pleasant Valley 5, Ottumwa 1
OHS 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
PV 201 020 x — 5 5 0
Ottumwa battery — Colton McKinnon (L, 6-1) (3IP, 3H, 3R, 2ER, 5K, BB, 2HBP), Rion Slack (1 1/3IP, H, 2R, 2ER, K, BB, HBP) and Thomas Mitchell (1 2/3IP, H, 2K, BB), Adam Denniston catching.
Hits — Jesus Jaime 1-3, Trae Swartz 1-3, Mitch Wood 1-3.
RBI — Wood.
Runs — Blaze Rominger.
Pleasant Valley battery — Seth Clausen (W, 10-0) (7IP, 3H, R, ER, 8K, HBP), Ryan Thoreson catching.
2B — Ryan Mumey.
Hits — Clausen 2-3, Alex Clemons 1-1, Mumey 1-2, Thoreson 1-3.
RBI — Clausen 3, Mumey.
Runs — Clemons 2, Barrett Lindmark, Caden McDermott, Carsen Williams.