DES MOINES — Three extra base hits and a scoreless inning in relief from Dominick Delehoy were just part of the story for the Ottumwa baseball team on Monday night.
The Bulldog lead-off hitter doubled in two runs in the second inning of an 8-0 opening-game win for OHS, a win Delehoy closed out with a pair of scoreless innings on the mound. In game two, Delehoy tripled in a run and reached twice during a 10-run rally in the second inning as Ottumwa completed the CIML Metro sweep of the Polar Bears with a 14-3 win in five innings.
Delehoy closed out what Rion Slack and Jackson Saunders started on the mound for the Bulldogs in game one. Slack pitched the first three innings against the Polar Bears, striking out four batters while walking one, before Saunders came in to pitch two more scoreless innings getting all six outs on strikes while walking just one batter.
Trevor Doerring broke up Ottumwa’s bid for a combined no-hitter with a one-out single to center in the bottom of the sixth. Pedro Gonzalez led the Bulldogs at the plate with two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
Hunter Gullion added a triple in game two, going 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Ottumwa. Jesus Jaime and Brinden O’Leary also had a pair of hits for OHS with Jaime driving in two runs while O’Leary had an RBI and a run scored.
Ottumwa (6-7, 3-3 Metro) returns home to host Des Moines Hoover in a conference doubleheader at Legion Memorial Field on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs will also honor their senior baseball players during the doubleheader.