DES MOINES — Perhaps things were a little too close for comfort on Tuesday for the Ottumwa baseball team.
Perhaps that's what got the Bulldogs off and running. After holding off Des Moines Hoover for a 4-2 win in the first of two CIML Metro conference contests, Ottumwa sparked an eight-run rally in game two with speed on the bases.
Lucas Barnes and Myles Saner pulled off a double steal in the third inning to bring the tying run home after connecting on consecutive hits to open the frame. Carter Thompson followed two pitches later with a tiebreaking RBI double, the first of three consecutive extra base hits for the Bulldogs in a 10-2 win over Hoover in the nightcap of a Metro conference doubleheader.
Adam Greiner and Tanner Schark each dashed around the bases with back-to-back run-scoring triples in the third inning, opening a 4-1 lead in the nightcap for the Bulldogs. Javen Rominger came home with Ottumwa's fifth run on a fielding error while Tucker Long singled in a run and scored on a wild pitch, giving the Bulldogs a sudden 8-1 lead.
Long picked up his third win on the mound for Ottumwa, pitching a career-high seven innings recording 13 strikeouts while allowing just four hits and one earned run. Jared Mitchell would come within two outs of a complete-game effort on the mound in game one for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits to the Huskies before handing the ball off to Kaden Hubbell who pitched around a pair of hits and an error that cut Ottumwa's 4-0 lead in half in the seventh, coaxing a fly out by Nathan Morrissey with the tying run on base for Hoover.
Thompson added two hits in the opening game, including a double in the first that set up Myles Saner to score on a fielder's choice in the first before driving in a key insurance run in the seventh. Rominger went 2-3 in game one for Ottumwa with two doubles and two runs driven in.
Ottumwa (11-8, 8-0 CIML Metro) will face a stiff test to their perfect record in conference play on Wednesday. The Bulldogs host fifth-ranked (4A) Des Moines Roosevelt in a key Metro doubleheader at Legion Memorial Field starting at 5 p.m.