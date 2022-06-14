Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.