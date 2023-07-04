WAUKEE — The bad news on Monday is that Ottumwa High School baseball team could not complete a comeback on Monday at Waukee.
The good news for the Bulldogs, however, is that they'll get another shot at the Warriors on Friday when the postseason begins for both teams. Waukee never looked back after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, holding off Ottumwa in the final two innings to hold on for a 6-3 win on Monday afternoon.
Zach Turpin pitched into the seventh inning, allowing one run on three hits while countering five walks with five strikeouts. Turpin also helped the Warriors at the plate, driving a solo home run over the fence in the bottom of the sixth giving Waukee a 5-1 lead.
Ottumwa brought the tying run to the plate in both the sixth and seventh innings, putting two runners on with two outs in the sixth before Jared Mitchell flew out to right field ending the first threat. Trailing 6-1 entering the seventh, the Bulldogs rallied with one out on consecutive walks drawn by Braylon Griffiths and Cason Palm in front of an infield single by Daltin Doud before a fielding error on a fly ball hit by Javen Rominger cut Waukee's lead to 6-2 while loading the bases with one out.
Tucker Long struck out looking, but a passed ball allowed Palm to score for the Bulldogs. Carter Thompson, representing the tying run, grounded out to short ending Ottumwa's final threat.
Long connected on Ottumwa's only extra-base hit, doubling to lead off the fourth before scoring later in the inning on a passed ball. Palm, Doud and Thompson each singled for the Bulldogs in the contest.
Before heading back to Waukee for the Class 4A substate first round play, Ottumwa (27-11) wraps up the regular season on Wednesday hosting Fort Madison at John Hart Stadium.
