MASON CITY — To paraphrase Yogi Berra, it looked like it was about to be deja-vu all over again for the Ottumwa baseball team.
Mitch Wood singled with two outs in the seventh inning, bringing Jesue Jaime to the plate for the second straight. Just like Friday night’s 2-1 win over Waukee, Jaime doubled into the corner bringing Wood dashing around the bases looking to score from first base.
Unlike Friday, when Wood scored the tying run against the Warriors, Mason City wrote a much different ending to the story. Wood was thrown out at the plate in the first of two CIML prep baseball contest, allowing the Mohawks to preserve a 1-1 tie before winning the opener in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Carter Thomas.
Mason City added a 7-3 win in game two, holding off a late charge by the Bulldogs. Ottumwa pulled within 5-3 in the sixth and loaded the bases with two outs before Wood was retired again, this time on a pop out Mohawk first baseman Alex Gold.
Trae Swartz collected two late hits in game two, helping spark Ottumwa late after Mason City (13-7) scored five times in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead. Wood and Jaime each had a pair of hits in the opening game as the Bulldogs (9-10) scored the first run in each contest.
Brody Evans singled in Dominick Delehoy in the second inning of game one with two outs, giving OHS an early 1-0 lead. Andrew Cole drove in Blaze Rominger in the same inning in game two, helping the Bulldogs build a 2-0 lead, before Mason City answered with three consecutive two-out doubles from Gold, Thomas and Avery Mellman.
Ottumwa wraps up the regular season Tuesday night at home in a CIML Metro conference doubleheader with Des Moines East. The Bulldogs open Class 4A substate tournament play Friday at No. 8 Ankeny Centennial.