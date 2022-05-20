INDIANOLA – There's still plenty of room to grow for the Ottumwa High School baseball team.
That was evident on Friday as the Bulldogs, fresh off the program's first trip to the Class 4A state baseball tournament in 15 years, battled 10th-ranked (4A) Indianola twice on the road in the team's season-opening CIML doubleheader. Miscues on the bases and in the field, however, helped prevent Ottumwa from earning a season-opening win as the Indians polished off a perfect opening week with two more victories, taking a 5-2 decision in game one before completing the sweep with a 7-4 win in game two.
Myles Saner walked and scored the first run of the season for the Bulldogs in the very first inning of the first game, coming home after stealing a pair of bases on a passed ball to give Ottumwa a quick 1-0 lead. Indianola, however, quickly took the lead away with two runs in the bottom of the first as Brady Blake wrecked havoc on the bases, reaching on an infield single before taking second and third eventually scoring the tying run on an RBI groundout by Casey Stecker before a wild pitch allowed Kasey Carter to score the go-ahead run.
Ottumwa failed to capitalize despite putting runners on base in each of the first four innings. Lucas Barnes was thrown out trying to reach third base on an error in the second inning before the Bulldogs stranded five runners in the next two frames, allowing Indianola to hand on to a 2-1 lead.
Stecker doubled to open the bottom of the fourth, stole third and scored on the throw to put the Indians up 3-1. Consecutive hits by Luke Rockhold and Bennett Brueck set up Blake for a sacrifice line out to left, driving in his first of five RBIs in the doubleheader giving the Indians a three-run lead late in game one.
Cameron Manary delivered the biggest blow in the opening game for Ottumwa, blasting his first career varsity home run over the fence in left in the sixth inning. Stecker doubled and scored after stealing third on a line out to center by Cooper Belt to score the answering run for the Indians.
Blake hammered a pair of two-run home runs in the first two innings of game two, lifting the Indians to a 5-3 lead. Adam Greiner finished with three of his four hits in the doubleheader for Ottumwa in game two, giving the Bulldogs a chance to rally in the nightcap before Kaden Ritchie struck out Manary in the seventh, stranding two on for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (0-2 or 1-1) heads to Johnston for a CIML doubleheader on Monday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.