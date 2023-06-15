OTTUMWA — Five outs from being denied an eighth straight win, the Ottumwa High School baseball team used patience at the plate to turn the second game of an Iowa Alliance conference doubleheader against Marshalltown around.
Five walks drawn by Bulldog batters in the bottom of the sixth inning ignited a rally that competed a comeback from an early three-run deficit. Tucker Long snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-run single that dropped in front of Marshalltown left fielder Nick Wise, giving Ottumwa the lead for good in an 8-6 victory over the Bobcats following an 11-4 win in the opening game on Wednesday night at John Hart Stadium.
Ottumwa was able to bring in three more runs in the sixth as Marshalltown relief pitching struggled. Tanner Schark and Javen Rominger each drew bases-loaded walks during the sixth inning while Braylon Griffiths and Cameron Manary were each hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, expending Ottumwa's lead to 8-3.
Those extra runs would proved to be critical for Ottumwa in clinching their fourth straight doubleheader sweep. Marshalltown loaded the bases to open the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs after Nick Rebik unloaded the bases with a three-run double to center, giving Sam Greazel a chance to tie the game with one swing.
After struggling earlier in the inning, Schark clinched the win forcing Graezel to pop up to Long at second base for the final out of the doubleheader. Long finished with a team-leading three hits in the second game for Ottumwa, including a double, while driving in a team-leading three runs.
Rominger added a triple in the nightcap, driving in two runs while scoring twice. Daltin Doud connected on two hits, scoring once, while Griffiths added two hits in Ottumwa's eighth straight win.
Ottumwa got Wednesday's doubleheader off to a fast start, scoring three times in the very first inning against Marshalltown before adding four more runs in the bottom of the second to open a 7-0 lead. Long tripled, Carter Thompson doubled and Schark singled to drive in runs in the first for the Bulldogs.
Schark and Long each had three hits in the opening game for Ottumwa, each driving in a team-leading three runs. Doud added two hits, including a triple, while driving in two runs. Jared Mitchell connected on two hits, including a double and scored twice in the opener for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (15-6, 9-1 Iowa Alliance) heads to Des Moines Hoover on Thursday
