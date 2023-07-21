Prep baseball: Bulldogs earn postseason accolades

OTTUMWA — Five members of the Ottumwa High School baseball team were honored by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association as Class 4A South Central Conference All-District selections. The Bulldogs, coming off a 29-win season, also had 10 players earned Iowa Alliance All-Conference postseason accolades this year.
Ottumwa juniors Daltin Doud (catcher) and Javen Rominger (outfielder) joined sophomore Tucker Long (utility) as first-team all-district selections for the Bulldogs. Doud, Rominger and Long joined Carter Thompson and Matt Mitchell as first-team all-conference selections.
Both Thompson (utility) and Tanner Schark (outfielder) were second-team all-South Central district selections by the IAHSBCA. Schark and Jared Mitchell earned second-team all-conference honors from the Iowa Alliance while Cason Palm, Braylon Griffiths and Luke Graeve earned were honorable mentions to the all-conference team.
Fairfield senior Tate Allen was named a first-team utility selection by the IAHSBCA in Class 3A's Southeast District while Trojan teammate Tallon Bates was named a second-team all-district outfielder. Allen was named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year leading Fairfield with 28 runs and 31 hits while going 5-2 on the pitching mound with 2.03 ERA.
Bates joined Allen as a first-team All-Southeast Conference selection. Caden Allison, Landon Nodruft and Dain Burkhart were second-team all-conference honorees.
The Van Buren County Warriors, coming off a run to the Class 2A state baseball tournament, had three players earn first-team all-district honors in the Southeast District including Southeast Iowa Superconference south division Player of the Year Jackson Manning, who also earned a spot in the IHSBCA All-Star Series being played July 27-29 in Carroll on the Small Schools East squad after hitting .517 on the season heading into the state tournament with 60 runs driven in at the plate and a 1.40 ERA on the mound. Joining Manning (utility) on the IAHSBCA 2A All-Southeast District first team was fellow All-SEISC south first-team selections Taylor Sprouse (pitcher) and second-team all-conference honoree Lucas Fett (second base).
Dylan Richardson (pitcher) and Izaak Loeffler (catcher) also earned second-team all-SEISC south accolades. Pekin junior Jaedon Wolver was named a first-team all-SEISC north utility selection while Panther teammates Levi Coleman (infield), Deklan Hampton (outfield) and Will Adam (utility) earned second-team all-conference accolades.
Several all-South Central Conference selections found their way on the IAHSBCA Class 2A All-Southeast district team, including five area standouts that earned first-team all-district honors. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont teammates Kyler Ricard (pitcher) and Skylar Young (first base) joined Centerville teammates Brody Tuttle (pitcher) and Brandon Shinn (outfield) as well as Davis County junior Nolan Cremer (outfield) as first-team all-district selections.
Albia senior outfielder Wyatt Sinclair earned second-team all-district honors for the Blue Demons. Centerville junior Sylar Esaias and EBF sophomore Wyatt Sandeen were two of the five second-team all-district utility selections.
Sigourney sophomore pitcher Caden Clarahan, coming off a 7-1 season on the mound for the Savages, earned Class 1A first-team all-southeast district honors after being selected as one of three first-team All-South Iowa Cedar League pitchers. Clarahan was joined on the all-SICL first team by teammates Jake Moore (infield) and Reid Molyneux (outfield).
Moore (utility) and Brady Clark (second base) earned second-team all-Southeast District honors from the IAHSBCA. Clark (infield), Isaac Bruns (outfield) and Ty Shafranek (utility) were all-SICL second team honorees for the Savages.
The Moravia Mohawks had an area-best six players selected to the IAHSBCA's Class 1A All-Southeast District team. Wyatt Throckmorton (pitcher), Shane Helmick (catcher), Matthew Seals (first base) and Gage Hanes (utility) were named first-team all-district honorees from the reigning Bluegrass Conference champions while Jackson McDanel (shortstop) and Declan DeJong (outfield) were second-team all-district selections.
