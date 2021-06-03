OTTUMWA – As the sweat dripped down Jesus Jaime's forehead after a dog-fight double-header against the Indianola Indians on Thursday, he was ready for more baseball.
Never mind the fact that Jaime and the Bulldogs just wrapped up one of the toughest weeks of their early 2020-21 season after playing six games in a three-day span. Never mind the fact the competition was no chopped liver, with the likes of Des Moines East, Waukee and Indianola coming in with a combined 15-4 record before facing the Bulldogs.
The senior third baseman for the Bulldogs stood under the lights on a quiet Legion Memorial Field proud of how the team responded this week. And even after his coach remarked with how tired the team must be after their Bulldogs' split with the Indians on Tuesday, Jaime didn't seem to fit that description.
"[Coach John Jaeger] was saying he was tired and he couldn't imagine how we were with us actually playing the games," Jaime said. "But I love baseball, I'm good with playing everyday."
"We're going to carry momentum from this really hard week we had and go into next week and get an even better record," Jaime said.
Ottumwa, who now sits 7-3 on the season, began the first game of its double-header slow at the plate after six of the first nine batters through the lineup didn't reach base. But once the third inning rolled around, the bats came to life.
The Bulldogs grabbed the momentum in the home half of the third thanks to a double from Tanner Schark to begin the inning, with Mitch Wood shortly thereafter hitting a single to drive Schark home to make it a 2-1 game after the Indians built up an early lead.
Jaime would walk in the next at bat, only for Julian Moore to be hit two batters later to put runners on for Thomas Mitchell. On a 1-1 count, the senior would knock in a single, sending Wood and Jaime home to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead.
The score would stay that way until the Indians came up to bat in the top of the seventh. Bulldogs starter Adam Denniston hit the first batter due up and managed a ground out the next batter up, leaving a runner on second with one out.
Shortly after, Denniston was taken out of the game and replaced with fellow senior Tyler Schark. But disaster struck right away for Ottumwa. Indianola leadoff hitter Carter Erickson would smash a triple to the wall in right center field, tying the game at 3-4.
Cooper Belt would step up next and hit a fly out next at bat, sending Erickson home for the Indians to snatch the lead back at 4-3.
The tense atmosphere was noticeable in the Bulldogs' dugout as the bottom of the seventh came up.
"This was a grind this week," Jaeger said. "Most weeks we do play six games, but I told there guys if we can get through this week we're going to be in a lot better shape and our guys grinded [through] it."
And grind they did.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Jaime hit a triple of his own to give the Bulldogs a slimmer of hope. Adam Greiner stepped up to the plate and proceeded to take two strikes in a row. But on what was technically strike three, Indianola's catcher let the ball get by.
After thinking about throwing Greiner out at first, he saw Jaime bust it down the third base line towards home. He turned around and flipped the ball towards home. There was one problem: no one was covering home.
Jaime would slide in safely, tying the game at 4-4.
Indianola would go quietly in the top of the eighth, putting the Bulldogs' six, seven and eight hitters up. Mitchell got on base with a double to lead off the frame, only to advance to third on a past ball.
Senior Blaze Rominger stepped up to the plate with a chance to win it. After a drawn-out 3-2 count, Rominger sent a single in the gap between third base and the shortstop, scoring Mitchell and walking it off for the Bulldogs to win 5-4.
And after a week like the Bulldogs just had, Rominger didn't hide how good the moment felt.
"Coming in and beating a team that was 8-0 puts the competition to show where we are and how we're sitting right now. I think we have a pretty solid ball club and I think we can go a long way," Rominger said.
"It felt really, really good to do that, especially against a team like Indianola," Rominger said.
To bring the team a chance to breathe and enjoy its pause from play for the time being, Rominger and others hinted that the Bulldogs would be heading out Friday to play some golf as a team bonding opportunity.
Mitchell, the winning run in game one, was happy to see how the Bulldogs finished this stretch of games. The senior first baseman/pitcher ended game one 2-4 a RBI and the game's winning run.
"We've gone 4-2 against some pretty good teams so I'm pretty happy with our performance" Mitchell said. "I mean we could have gone 6-0 this week but I'll take where we're at."
"[Friday] should be good for the guys to chill and we can have some fun," Mitchell said.
The dramatics of game one would be balanced out with a down-to-the-wire 4-3 loss in game two the Indianola.
The game began promising for Ottumwa after Greiner wasted no time and gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead on a RBI single in the bottom of the first.
But mistakes would cost the Bulldogs its early lead and eventually the game in the top of the third. After securing two outs and with a runner on second, a costly error in the infield by Carter Thompson kept the inning alive and would lead to four runs for the Indians.
Ottumwa responded later in the game with a two-run fifth inning to inch closer to retaking the lead, but left eight runners on base to cost itself a chance to ever grabbing game two away from Indianola.
Ottumwa head coach John Jaeger was proud of how his team handled the adversity this past week brought, but admitted there were many more chances left on the table that could have made the week's end feel even sweeter.
"Coming out 4-2 was a pretty good week for us and the two games we lost we had plenty of opportunities to win both of them," Jaeger said.
In their split with the Indians, the Bulldogs became the first team so far this season to hold Indianola under eight runs. Coming into Tuesday, Indianola had averaged 1.6 runs a game on 11.5 hits. In both games, Ottumwa out-hit the Indians.
Another strong sign from the Bulldogs came in the approach up and down the lineup. Coming into Tuesday, the Indians hadn't allowed a team to hit above .278 in a game. The Bulldogs exceeded that mark in both outings, hitting .313 as unit in game one and .296 in the nightcap.
