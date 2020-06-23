AMES — The Ottumwa baseball team was one pitch away from heading home with a 1-0 road win at Ames on Tuesday night.
Down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh, the Little Cyclones finally pushed the tying run across home plate when a 2-1 pitch by Mitch Wood got away from Adam Denniston, allowing Evan Grey to score from third base. Ames would take advantage of another ball getting away from the Bulldogs in the 10th to clinch a 2-1 win over OHS when Peter Asjes scored on a throwing error by Andrew Cole while advancing from second to third base.
“Ames executed better than we did,” Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. “We needed to do a better job of taking advantage of the situations they gave us.
“Ames played hard and was the better team.”
Colton McKinnon again could only watch a late lead slip away after a stellar start on the pitching mound. McKinnon shut out the Little Cyclones over the first six innings, striking out eight batters while allowing six hits and three walks after allowing just one run over six innings to second-ranked (4A) Ankeny last Wednesday in a 6-3 loss.
Both teams stranded base runners in the first inning with McKinnon stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the first. Dominick Delehoy and Wood teamed up for a 6-4-3 double play that stymied Ames in the second inning before McKinnon record inning-ending strikeouts with runners on base in both the third and fourth.
Ottumwa finally broke through in the fifth inning thanks to a one-out walk by Denniston followed by consecutive base hits from Brody Evans and Julian Moore. McKinnon gave himself the lead, flying out to right to bring home Max Thomason from third base.
McKinnon retired the next six batters before giving up a lead-off single to Grey in the seventh. After allowing a sacrifice bunt that moved Grey all the way to third base, McKinnon handed the ball off to Wood who struck out both Brady Burkheimer and Eric Jurgensen but could not keep Grey from coming home on a wild pitch to force extra innings.
Ottumwa could not score in the eighth despite lead-off hits by McKinnon and Delehoy. Thomason was also stranded at first after reaching on a dropped third strike in the ninth. Blaze Rominger was left stranded in the 10th after a two-out single, setting the stage for the winning rally for Ames.
Burkheimer led off the bottom of the 10th with a single. Asjes, running for Burkheimer, was bunted to second base and tagged up to advance on a fly out by Ben Schwartz. Cole’s throw from left was off line, allowing Asjes to come home with the winning run for the 2-0 Little Cyclones.
Ottumwa (1-4) will be back in action on Friday. The Bulldogs head to Marshalltown for a varsity doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.