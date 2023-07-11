ANKENY — Only one Ottumwa High School baseball team since 2009 has racked up 30 wins in a season.
That team, the 2021 Bulldogs, rode their 30th win all the way to the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament. The 2023 Bulldogs hoped to first match that team's win total on Monday before matching that team's accomplishment of a substate title two nights later.
Ankeny, however, had other ideas. Four doubles from the first five batters of the game set the tone for a seven-run opening inning as the Hawks rolled to a 13-0 win in five innings over Ottumwa in the Class 4A, Substate 7 semifinals.
The loss ends Ottumwa's season with a record of 29-11. The Bulldogs earned Iowa Alliance Conference south division honors, the second straight year Ottumwa has claimed a conference title, while earning their 84th win in the past three seasons.
Ankeny (21-19) heads to eighth-ranked Dowling Catholic on Wednesday. The winner heads to the Class 4A Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
