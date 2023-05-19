OTTUMWA — They started the season committing an error. They didn't connect on a hit until the fifth inning.
Yet, in a true Ottumwa baseball fashion, the Bulldogs gave themselves a chance late to score a win over a top-10 opponent. Daltin Doud was narrowly thrown out at first on a ball that was initially dropped by Indianola second baseman Gage Sinn, preventing Ottumwa from bringing the tying run to the plate as the 10th-ranked Indians held on for a season-opening 5-2 win at John Hart Stadium on Wednesday night.
"There are some things we need to improve on. For the most part, we pitched it pretty well. Guys were in the zone," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "We got the outs that we should, we just had some miscues that led to their five runs. Against good ballclubs, you can't do that.
"We didn't give up. We got two runs home in the sixth and threatened again in the seventh. We gave ourselves a shot to win. It's still just the first game of the season."
Indianola took advantage of the opening error in the top of the first inning, pushing Noah Elcock across home plate on a fielder's choice as the Indians ultimately loaded the bases with a chance to put a big inning together. Javen Rominger, getting the nod from Jaeger to make the opening-day start on the mound for the Bulldogs, coaxed a groundout to short by Sinn to keep Indianola from putting more than one unearned run on the scoreboard in the first.
"I was ready to play. Indianola knocked us out of the playoffs last year, so I was ready to face them again," Rominger said. "I had some nerves. After the first inning, they kind of cleared out. After that, I felt like I was locked in."
So to, however, was Luke Rockhold. The Indianola junior pitched five scoreless innings on Wednesday, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth before Rominger connected on a double to center becoming just the fourth Bulldog batter to reach base to that point.
"He (Rockhold) is definitely a good pitcher," Rominger said. "It's just a matter of getting a bat on the ball. We're still getting our first looks of the year. After that first hit, there's was definitely that moment where we felt like we could come back."
Rominger only added that moment after reaching second base. The Bulldog junior made good on his promise to his teammates by giving the crane made famous from 'The Kirate Kid.'
"Tucker (Long) told me to do that if I got a double. That might be something that becomes a regular thing throughout the year," Rominger joked. "It felt good get the team excited."
While the Bulldogs (0-1) could not push a run across in the fifth, the double seemed to give Ottumwa confidence at the plate heading into the final two innings. With Rockhold pulled after pitching five innings, Ottumwa began to go to work on chipping away at Indianola's 5-0 lead built in the fourth inning when the Indians connecting on three of their eight hits including a two-run single by Bennett Brueck, who came on in the sixth to pitch.
Tanner Schark promptly drew a lead-off walk and reached second when Brueck made a wide throw attempting to start a rally-killing double play for the Indians. Jared Mitchell beat out an infield single before a wild pitch allowed Schark to score Ottumwa's first run of the season while allowing Mitchell's courtesy runner, Luke Graeve, to move to third.
Graeve would score on Tucker Long's RBI groundout to short, pulling Ottumwa within 5-2 after six. Mitchell, meanwhile, pitched a pair of scoreless innings in relief for the Bulldogs keeping the Indianola lead at three runs heading into the bottom of the seventh.
"I felt good out there on the mound," Mitchell said. "My stuff was working. It was big to hold them. No matter what the situation is that our team is put in, we can always come back. We just had to play hard and hope for the best."
Matt Mitchell opened the seventh being hit by a pitch by Kaden Ritchie, bringing the tying run out to the on-deck circle. After striking out Rominger, Ritchie nearly allowed Luke Reinhard to reach as the Bulldog senior lined a drive to left center that held up long enough to be caught for the second out.
Doud, already with three groundouts in the season opener, put another ball on the ground with two outs in the seventh. Despite the initial bobble Sinn and the hustle of Doud, the Indians (1-0) were able get the final out preventing Schark from stepping up with a chance to tie the game.
"We have a lot of talent. We have a lot of guys back. I look for us to be successful this season," Jaeger said. "The expectation of the program is high. I think these guys expect to come out and win every single night."
