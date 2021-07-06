OTTUMWA — The Bulldogs knew they were the better team on the field Tuesday night in a crucial double-header against the Des Moines Roughriders.
One win was all No.9 (4A) Ottumwa needed to win the outright CIML-Metro Conference title. But the Bulldogs couldn't get the job done.
The Roughriders strolled into Legion Memorial Field and swept Ottumwa 3-2 and 10-5 Tuesday, taking away Ottumwa's chance to become an undefeated conference champion for the first time in program history.
Des Moines Roosevelt and Ottumwa shared the CIML-Metro title after the sweep, leaving the Bulldogs feeling like a big opportunity was wasted.
"We were obviously the better team but we didn't come to play," Ottumwa senior Mitch Wood said. "We can only look forward against Dowling."[Catholic]."
Wood and the rest of the Bulldogs struggled at the plate over the double-header, as the Roughriders' pitching struck out 22 batters in their sweep.
Wood ended his night with one hit, a rare sight for one of the Bulldogs' big bats. A good example of the off night for the Ottumwa bats was shown in game one of the night. Wood came into Tuesday having struck out five times all season.
In game one, the Bulldogs' shortstop struck out twice and recorded no hits.
And to add to the sting of being swept by a conference opponent at home, Ottumwa honored its seniors at Legion Memorial Field on Tuesday in between games. Ottumwa has 12 seniors on its 2020-21 roster, each of whom got to walk out with friends and family to be honored outside the Bulldogs' dugout.
Max Thomason, one of the 12 seniors, said plain and simple that Ottumwa failed to get the job done on their home field.
The senior pitcher for the Bulldogs pitched in relief in game one, striking out five batters and allowing two hits and a run to score.
Thomason said the frustrations came in many different areas for the Bulldogs Tuesday night, but summed it up with the feeling that the Bulldogs came in ready to coast by.
"We just didn't come prepared. We were ready to take it from [Roosevelt], but I think we kind of laid back just because we gave it to them the first couple times we played them," Thomason said.
"We just had to secure one [Tuesday] and we couldn't do that."
The losses hurt, but Wood, a fellow senior, was happy his longtime teammates got a chance to be recognized after all their years together on the field.
"I've been playing with these guys since I was seven, eight-years-old and all of the memories are super special to me," Wood said.
The offense for the Bulldogs left 18 runners on base in the double-header.
Ottumwa head coach John Jaeger said Ottumwa should have come to the field ready to take care of business, while staying focused. And with Ottumwa now entering the latest 4A rankings in the top-10 (No.9), Jaeger was hoping his team would come out and show that they're for real.
"We have to be ready to play every single day," Jaeger said. "We're now the hunted. People are coming for us."
Tuesday marked the first time all season Ottumwa had been swept, and was the only two losses the Bulldogs had in conference play.
History was taken away in a mostly one-sided affair on Tuesday, but Thomason said maybe that's exactly what needed to happen to the Bulldogs.
With just two double-headers remaining before the postseason gets underway, Thomason said the Bulldogs have seemed to respond faster after losses than when they continue to stack wins. What better time to need a rebound than right before postseason play begins?
"I feel like [us becoming a] conference champion alone would have been nice, but I feel like we really needed a rude awakening and we had that [Tuesday]," Thomason said.
Every pitcher the Bulldogs used on Tuesday was a senior, with Rion Slack, Thomason, Thomas Mitchell, Tyler Schark and Jackson Saunders taking the bump at some point. Jaeger said the 2020-21 senior class is one of the best he's had in Ottumwa and said they'll be remembered for doing it the right way.
But the disappointment, combined with the honoring of one of the best senior classes in program history, gave Jaeger another message to tell the Bulldogs.
"I want these young guys to realize that it does take hard work, it doesn't just come overnight. These seniors have put a lot of time into putting us where we are," Jaeger said.
No.9 (4A) Ottumwa will be back at Legion Memorial Field Wednesday for a double-header against No.4 (4A) Dowling Catholic at 5 p.m.