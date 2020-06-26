MARSHALLTOWN — Seven runs in the very first inning set the tone for a big night at the plate for the Ottumwa baseball team on Friday.
Jesus Jaime drilled a two-run home run to left field in his first at-bat of the night, helping OHS jump out to a 3-0 lead on the way to a 13-2 win in five innings at Marshalltown. Jaime then delivered a three-run blast to the opposite field in the fourth inning of game two helping Ottumwa pull away for a 14-2 victory over the Bobcats in the nightcap.
Jaime also singled in Mitch Wood in the first inning of game two after bringing home his junior classmate on his opening-game homer. Ottumwa’s early lead was quickly erased by the Bobcats in the second contest thanks to a two-run home run by Joseph Harris that tied the game at 2-2.
Game two remained knotted at 2-2 until the first of back-to-back six-run rallies by Ottumwa. Brody Evans and Thomas Mitchell opened the fourth inning with consecutive singles before Andrew Cole’s sacrifice bunt was thrown past the first baseman, allowing both Evans and Mitchell to score to put Ottumwa on top 4-2.
Cole reached third on the error and late came home on a wild pitch. Wood walked with two outs, bringing up Jaime who again brought in Wood with a home run drilling a deep drive to right center to put OHS ahead 7-2.
Blaze Rominger drove in two runs with a single to left in the fifth before scoring on Wood’s two-run double to center, giving OHS a 12-2 lead. Julian Moore added a pinch-hit RBI single ahead of a line-drive run-scoring double to left by Evans, clinching a second-straight five-inning win.
Dominick Delehoy tripled and scored three times in game two for the Bulldogs after collecting two hits, including a double, an RBI and two more runs scored in game one. Colton McKinnon went 2-2 in game one with a double, a run and four RBI.
Marcus and Jackson Saunders combined to allow just two runs on three hits to the Bobcats in game one. Cole also allowed just two runs on three hits in four innings of work on the mound in game two before Max Thomason finished off the sweep with a perfect fifth inning.
Ottumwa (3-4) heads to Des Moines Roosevelt on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.