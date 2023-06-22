MASON CITY — The Ottumwa baseball team worked deep into the night to secure a win to close out the longest day of the season.
Camden Cormeny coaxed a fly ball to right field off the bat of Ethen Roberts that was caught by Tanner Schark for the final out as Ottumwa held on for an 8-7 win in the nightcap of an Iowa Alliance doubleheader over Mason City. The Bulldogs bounced back from a 5-3 loss in game one, securing a split with the Riverhawks earning a victory after making the longest road trip of the season as Ottumwa secured their seventh win in eight games played in northern Iowa this season.
The Bulldogs jumped out to leads in both games on Wednesday. Schark, who recorded the final out of the doubleheader, drove in the very first run with an RBI single to left in the first inning of game one giving Ottumwa a quick 1-0 lead.
Mason City (20-9) responded in the second inning thanks to a pair of hits by Nolan Stiles and Gabe Ries, setting up a game-tying balk that allowed Stiles to come home from third base. Jared Mitchell, after being called for the balk, responded for Ottumwa with a two-out double to bring home Matthew Mitchell after Schark scored on a wild pitch giving the Bulldogs a 3-1 fourth inning lead.
The Riverhawks took the lead for good, scoring four runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth. Lincoln Berding's two-run single to left put Mason City ahead for good before clinching the opening-game win on the mound striking out Schark and Braylon Griffiths in the fifth with the bases loaded.
Ottumwa (20-9) again jumped on top in the first inning of the second game against the Riverhawks on an RBI single by Carter Thompson and an RBI groundout by Griffiths, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Mason City rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the second inning before back-to-back hits by Javen Rominger and Tucker Long put the Bulldogs back on top 3-2 in the third.
Rominger, Tucker Long and Thompson combined for seven of Ottumwa's 10 hits in game two for the Bulldogs, driving in four combined runs while scoring five combined runs in the nightcap. Run-scoring hits by Rominger and Long highlighted a four-run fourth inning for Ottumwa, opening a 7-2 lead.
Ottumwa built an 8-3 lead in the sixth on a steal of home by Luke Graeve. Mason City cut the Bulldog lead to a single run in the sixth with three consecutive RBI singles by Roberts, Alex Deets and Stiles before loading the bases with two outs in the seventh before Cormeny forced Roberts into a game-ending fly out.
After closing out the week at home with an Iowa Alliance south division doubleheader against Des Moines Roosevelt, the Bulldogs will open next week at Des Moines East on Monday afternoon.
