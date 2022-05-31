DES MOINES — Not once, but twice, Des Moines East put the pressure on the Ottumwa High School baseball team late trying to steal a pair of CIML Metro conference wins on Tuesday.
Not once, but twice, the Bulldogs had built a big enough lead to hold off the Scarlets. Two errors by East and a clutch two-run double to left by Lucas Barnes put four key insurance runs on the board in the top of the seventh, clinching Ottumwa's 9-5 win in game one that was challenged by a five-run response by the Scarlets in the bottom of the seventh.
Tucker Long clinched the conference-opening sweep for the Bulldogs in the nightcap, striking out Anthony Barboza with two runners on to lock up an 8-5 victory. Javen Rominger drove in a pair of runs in the third, putting Ottumwa ahead for good before bringing in a seventh-inning run on an RBI groundout, opening a five-run lead for the Bulldogs.
Braylon Griffiths, Adam Greiner and Tanner Schark all connected on run-scoring hits in game two for Ottumwa. Carter Thompson, who closed out the opening game on the mound, doubled in a run in the sixth joining Greiner and Saner in proving the Bulldogs with RBI hits in game one.
Ottumwa (3-5, 2-0 CIML Metro) host fourth-ranked (4A) Waukee in the home-opening CIML doubleheader for the Bulldogs. Action at Legion Memorial Field gets underway at 5 p.m.