OTTUMWA — The lights never had a chance to take full effect Monday night at Legion Memorial Field.
Before the sun had a chance to set in Wapello County, the Ottumwa High School baseball team had set down Des Moines Lincoln twice to remain unbeaten in CIML Metro Conference play through eight games.
Tanner Schark reached in all six trips to the plate during the Metro doubleheader with the Railsplitters, coming around to score four times in the two games combined. Jesus Jaime did some yard work on the trees just beyond the fence in left-center field in the second game, blasting a two-run home run in game two as Ottumwa jumped out to 5-0 leads after two innings in both games ultimately completing the sweep in just 10 innings with a 10-0 five-inning win in game one and a 12-0 five-inning win in game two.
"It's definitely not the Des Moines Lincoln that we've seen before, but at the same time you never know if things start clicking," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "Our guys were ready to rock and roll. I preached to them all week that we have to get out early and keep the throttle down. It was a good start to the week. I'm happy with what went on."
Ottumwa can point to almost every aspect of the game that played a part in both conference wins on Monday. The Bulldog infield defense made the first big play as Mitch Wood fielded a one-out ground ball off the bat of Michael Estes, found Carter Thompson at second who fired on to Thomas Mitchell for an inning-ending double play that prevented Lincoln from scoring the first run.
Clutch plays in the field were followed by clutch hits at the plate. The Bulldogs took advantage of three walks to the first four batters of the bottom of the second to push the first run across, but a force out at home gave the Railsplitters a glimmer of hope that the damage would be minimal.
Those hopes were dashed when Blaze Rominger doubled into left, bringing two more runs in for Ottumwa. Mitch Wood and Jaime added back-to-back run-scoring doubles to put the Bulldogs up 5-0.
"We had a great day as a team hitting the ball. I'm proud of everyone for our batting," Jaime said. "Everyone did their job. When everyone in the line-up finds a way to get on, you know those guys are going to find their way home with Blaze, Mitch and myself waiting at the top of the order."
Adam Denniston pitched the first four inning, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out five batters before exiting with Ottumwa ahead 7-0 in game one. Schark singled to lead off the fourth, continuing to set the table for the top of the order with Rominger, Wood and Jaime combining for six hits and seven runs driven in during the opener.
"Tanner was struggling a little bit to start the season, but I think he's starting to find his groove," Jaeger said of Schark. "He's starting to get comfortable in there. That No. 8 spot in the batting order seems to be good spot for him. He's kind of the set-up guy. You can see a few more smiles on his face now, which makes it fun. Baseball is a frustrating game when things aren't going well."
Adam Greiner pitched around lead-off walk and two-out single by Camden Wacha, keeping the Ottumwa shutout in tact. The Bulldogs clinched the win scoring three times in the fifth with Jaime delivering the final blow by connecting on an RBI single that allowed Schark to score for a third time in game one.
It was more of the same in game two. Rion Slack pitched four shutout innings, also allowing just two hits to the Railsplitters, while Rominger made another key defensive play throwing out Nolan Reiner from right field as Reiner tried to go from first to third on a two-out single by Ryan Rand.
That inning-ending out on the bases only added to the frustrations for Lincoln (3-11, 3-7 Metro) in game two. Once again, Ottumwa jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning as Jaime followed up a two-run double to right by Wood with a two-run homer that landed in the trees some 380 feet away from home plate.
"It actually clipped the tree branches coming down. That was the first home run I really barreled up and knew right off the bat it was gone," Jaime said. "It's a great feeling when it comes off the bat like that."
The Bulldogs (13-3, 8-0 Metro) opened a seven-run lead in the third inning of game two and never looked back, allowing several players to chip in off the bench. All told, eight different Ottumwa players collected at least one of the 10 hits secured by the Bulldogs in game two with seven different players driving in at least one run and nine different players crossing home plate with one of Ottumwa's final 12 runs in the doubleheader.