OTTUMWA — Five outs from being denied an eighth straight win, the Ottumwa High School baseball team used patience at the plate to turn the second game of an Iowa Alliance conference doubleheader against Marshalltown around.
Five walks drawn by Bulldog batters in the bottom of the sixth inning ignited a rally that competed a comeback from an early three-run deficit. Tucker Long snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-run single that dropped in front of Marshalltown left fielder Nick Wise, giving Ottumwa the lead for good in an 8-6 victory over the Bobcats following an 11-4 win in the opening game on Wednesday night at John Hart Stadium.
Ottumwa was able to bring in three more runs in the sixth as Marshalltown relief pitching struggled. Tanner Schark and Javen Rominger each drew bases-loaded walks during the sixth inning while Braylon Griffiths and Cameron Manary were each hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, expending Ottumwa's lead to 8-3.
Those extra runs would proved to be critical for Ottumwa in clinching their fourth straight doubleheader sweep. Marshalltown loaded the bases to open the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs after Nick Rebik unloaded the bases with a three-run double to center, giving Sam Greazel a chance to tie the game with one swing.
After struggling earlier in the inning, Schark clinched the win forcing Graezel to pop up to Long at second base for the final out of the doubleheader. Long finished with a team-leading three hits in the second game for Ottumwa, including a double, while driving in a team-leading three runs.
Rominger added a triple in the nightcap, driving in two runs while scoring twice. Daltin Doud connected on two hits, scoring once, while Griffiths added two hits in Ottumwa's eighth straight win.
Ottumwa got Wednesday's doubleheader off to a fast start, scoring three times in the very first inning against Marshalltown before adding four more runs in the bottom of the second to open a 7-0 lead. Long tripled, Carter Thompson doubled and Schark singled to drive in runs in the first for the Bulldogs.
Schark and Long each had three hits in the opening game for Ottumwa, each driving in a team-leading three runs. Doud added two hits, including a triple, while driving in two runs. Jared Mitchell connected on two hits, including a double and scored twice in the opener for the Bulldogs.
Griffiths gave Ottumwa an early 1-0 lead in the opening game of Thursday's Iowa Alliance south division doubleheader at Des Moines Hoover, driving in Thompson with an RBI infield single in the second inning. Xavier Ogden countered with a two-out RBI single to right, scoring Chaz Bates before thrown out to end the third inning trying to score on a two-out double to left by Isaiah Shackelford on relay throw to the plate from Griffiths and Thompson to preserve the 1-1 tie.
Rominger put Ottumwa back on top in the fifth inning, driving in Cason Palm with an RBI single to left. Long followed with a two-run single to left, scoring Rominger and Luke Graeve, before coming home on an errant throw by Hoover catcher Braden Dill trying to catch Thompson stealing second giving OHS a four-run lead.
Thompson would score one pitch later on an RBI triple to center by Schark, who scored on the next pitch on Hoover's third fielding error of the game. Doud drew a bases-loaded walk, extending Ottumwa's lead, before Rominger finished what he started clearing the bases with a double to left field bringing in the final three of Ottumwa's 10 runs in the fifth helping bring a sudden end to Thursday's opener.
The Bulldogs got off to a strong start in game two, scoring eight runs without recording an out. Three consecutive RBI singled by Long, Thompson and Schark ignited the early Ottumwa scoring rally in the nightcap against the Huskies.
Palm and Doud each connected on RBI hits in the opening inning of game two, extending Ottumwa's lead.
Ottumwa (16-6, 10-1 Iowa Alliance) heads to Luther College on Saturday to face Decorah and South Winnesheik on Saturday.
