OTTUMWA — On a night where so much Ottumwa baseball history was honored, the current group of Bulldogs created their own special memory on Thursday night.
In the first official game played at John Hart Stadium following ceremonies earlier in the night to rename Ottumwa's home baseball diamond after the Ottumwa's Hall-of-Fame American Legion baseball coach, the Bulldogs erased a five-run deficit against fifth-ranked (4A) Urbandale. Six runs in the fourth inning put Ottumwa on top while Theron Royer, Camden Cormeny and Cameron Manary kept the J-Hawks from regaining the advantage with Cormeny and Manary striking out the side in the seventh to clinch a 9-7 victory in the second game of CIML crossover doubleheader on Thursday.
"We very easily could have crumbled, but just kept picking them apart," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "The guys we put on the mound really stepped up. Most of those guys have thrown maybe one or two innings all year. We knew coming into it that we were going to be low on pitching and we were going to have to scrap something together. Camden, Cameron, Theron, A.J. Guest all stepped up. That a huge boost for those guys and huge shot of confidence for our team in general to compete with a top-10 program and finally break through to come out on top."
Thursday night's win closes a stretch of eight games in four days for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa went 7-1 during the week, suffering the only loss earlier on Thursday as Urbandale pulled away to take the first game of the varsity doubleheader, 15-4, scoring five runs with two outs in the third to snap an early 2-2 tie.
"It really was a tale of two different games for us," Jaeger said. "We just had some miscues that, if we take them away and a couple calls go our way, it's a totally different game."
It appeared Ottumwa was in store for an even longer night as game two got underway following the emotional ceremony to honor Hart, who coached many of Ottumwa's current players in American Legion baseball. Players from multiple decades returned to Legion Memorial Field to share in the tribute.
"It didn't surprise to see the turnout because of the love for baseball in this town and the love for what John Hart has done for the city of Ottumwa and the sport in general," Jaeger said. "It's well deserved. This stadium is because of him. He's put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this. Our job now is to continue taking pride in this field and this sport. I think everyone that steps foot on this field feels that pride as well."
That pride came out over the final five innings of Thursday's doubleheader as Ottumwa fought back after the J-Hawks built a 5-0 lead with a four-run rally in the second inning and a solo home run lifted out of the park by Dawson Roberts with two outs in the third. Tucker Long bunted his way on base following a lead-off single by Daltin Doud, forcing an errant throw to first that allowed courtesy runner Luke Graeve to score all the way from first base to put the Bulldogs on the board.
Then came the fourth inning, where Ottumwa totally changed the game. Braylon Griffiths, who had struck out three times in game one and was 0-4 overall in the doubleheader, doubled in Tanner Schark with one out cutting Urbandale's lead to 5-2.
Doud drew a walk and Long reached on a bunt that caught the J-Hawk infield looking for an out. Another walk drawn by Lucas Barnes loaded the bases ahead of an RBI single by Myles Saner that tied the game at 5-5.
The J-Hawks (16-8) nearly kept the game tied after three innings after forcing Carter Thompson into a shallow fly out out right. Adam Greiner hit a fly ball with two outs to center that was lost in the lights by Urbandale centerfielder Jaylen Ziegler at the last second, dropping in to allow Barnes and Saner to score giving Ottumwa a sudden 7-5 lead.
"The boys have shown all year that we can get down and we can find a way to fight back into any game," Jaeger said. "We're not a power-hitting team, but we can find other ways to move people around. We try to create chaos on the bases. It's benefitted us in a lot of different ways."
It then became the job of relief pitchers like Royer, Cormeny and Manary to keep Urbandale from regaining momentum and the lead in the final three innings. Cormeny was called on in the fifth with two outs, walking in a run as Dillon Kuehl reached to pull Urbandale within 7-6 bringing Sam Harris to the plate with the bases loaded.
Harris, already with six runs scored and a two-run home run in the first game under his belt, twice sent balls well over the fence in right that would have been gone if they hadn't gone foul. Both long strikes certainly got Cormeny's attention.
"Oh no. That's pretty much what went through my mind each time he hit those foul balls," Cormeny said. "The idea was to find a way to make him make weak contact at the plate. I was scared every time he swung the bat. I knew he was a good hitter."
Cormeny missed with a change-up to load up the count. Needing to throw a strike, the earlier change-up allowed Cormeny to get Harris swinging late at another fastball that was lofted into foul territory in play for Javen Rominger to track down for the biggest out of the game.
"It was a pretty exciting moment," Cormeny said. "There's no other words to describe it. I'm shocked myself that I was able to come through."
Cormeny continued to shock even his teammates by allowing just one run on two hits over two stellar innings on the mound. Run-scoring insurance hits by Long and Greiner helped Ottumwa regain two-run leads in the fifth and sixth innings before Cormeny finished strong, striking out the first two batters in the top of the seventh.
"Up until two weeks ago, we didn't even know Camden could pitch," Jaeger said. "He came to us a couple weeks ago and told he could throw if we needed him to."
Cormeny turned the ball over to Manary, putting away his symbolic sword back in its holster as he returned to the dugout where several Bulldog teammates waited with hugs and handshakes.
"Anytime you get a swing and a miss, it's kind of like you're putting away your sword after winning the battle," Cormeny said. "I was excited. Jared (Mitchell) was calling for it. He told me to put it away, so I did."
Manary, meanwhile, put the J-Hawks away on five pitches. After falling behind Kuehl, who had walked five times and scored five times in the Urbandale, the Ottumwa freshman responded with three straight strikes to retire the J-Hawk lead-off hitter keeping Harris from getting another chance to potentially erase an Ottumwa lead with one swing.
"I told the guys I was trying to make it a little more dramatic," Manary joked. "I've never been in a situation like that before on the mound. You just have to stay cool and throw strikes."
After scoring a huge win on something of a homecoming for Ottumwa baseball players of several generations, the Bulldogs (14-9) will look for more success Saturday in a homecoming for their head coach. Jaeger will bring his team up to northeast Iowa, making a trip to the Field of Dreams on Friday, before heading back into action in Decorah where OHS will face the Vikings and South Winnesheik in consecutive games starting at 10 a.m.
"I have not been on that field since 2003 when my brother played, so it will be kind of a cool moment to come back and play a game in front of bunch of people that I grew up with," Jaeger said. "There are kids of teammates of mine that are playing now. I coached with and against South Winnesheik's head coach. It'll be kind of cool thing for me and cool couple of days for our kids. We're hopefully going to make a nice road trip and team-bonding experience out of it."
