DES MOINES — Mitch Wood connected on home runs in each of Ottumwa's two CIML Metro conference wins on Wednesday at Des Moines Roosevelt. The Bulldog senior drove in five runs in each game as Ottumwa took the opening game, 16-2, before completing a fifth straight Metro sweep with a 14-2 win in game two.
Ottumwa completes the first half of conference play this season with a 10-0 record. The Bulldogs begin the second half of conference play with a doubleheader at Des Moines East on Monday.
Ottumwa led 2-1 after three innings in game one against the Roughriders before breaking things open with a six-run rally capped by consecutive home runs off the bats of Wood and Jesus Jaime. Colton McKinnon helped his own cause on the mound, doubling in Carter Thompson and Myles Saner to open a 4-1 lead in the fourth.
Jaime added an RBI double in the sixth as Ottumwa put the opener away early, scoring eight runs to clinch the mercy-rule victory. Trae Swartz blasted a three-run homer to left during the rally while Wood added a bases-clearing three-run double to put OHS up 16-1.
Wood struck with another big hit early in game two, snapping a 2-2 tie in the second inning with a three-run home run to left. The Bulldogs kept right on swinging in a five-inning nightcap including a pair of run-scoring hits from McKinnon and a two-run double to center by Wood in the fourth giving the senior shortstop four extra-base hits to go along with five runs scored and 10 total runs driven in.
Ottumwa (16-3) will be back in action on Thursday at No. 10 (4A) Urbandale. The CIML crossover doubleheader gets underway at 5 p.m.