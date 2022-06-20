OTTUMWA — Perseverance paid off again on Monday for the Ottumwa High School baseball team.
The Bulldogs bounced back after dropping an extra-inning slugfest to Decorah, salvaging a split on Saturday with an 11-1 win over South Winnesheik to finish the northeast Iowa homecoming for head coach John Jaeger on a winning note. Ottumwa added two more CIML Metro conference wins on Monday back home at John Hart Stadium, shutting out Des Moines East 10-0 in a five-inning opener before closing out a 3-2 win in the nightcap over the Scarlets improving to 12-0 in conference play this season.
"For us, whether it's conference or non-conference, we're taking the mentality of taking it one game at a time," Jaeger said. "We've been battling lately. We've had a lot of good plate appearances, some good pitching performances and we've been able to find success in some very different types of ballgames."
Kaden Alstad's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth completed a comeback win for Decorah in the first game of Saturday's triangular as the Vikings erased Ottumwa leads of 8-2 and 13-8, tying the score twice before finally walking off with a 14-13 win on the 300th pitch thrown in the slugfest. Keenan Tyler keyed the comeback in regulation by going 5-5 at the top of the batting order for Decorah with a pair of bases-clearing doubles, driving in seven runs including the tying runs in both the fifth and sixth innings while scoring twice against the Bulldogs.
Carter Thompson and Adam Greiner both collected three hits in the first game on Saturday for Ottumwa. Thompson had an RBI single in the second inning, driving in the third of the four runs that the Bulldogs would score to jump out to an early lead, while Greiner snapped an 8-8 tie in the sixth driving in Thompson with a single to center before scoring on a wild pitch as Ottumwa scored five times in the inning to briefly take a 13-8 lead before Decorah matched OHS with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ottumwa didn't leave their head coach's homecoming empty-handed, however, rolling to a 10-run win over South Winnesheik in just five innings. Greiner and Dalton Doud both doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Bulldogs in their second game on Saturday while Braylon Griffiths added two hits, an RBI and a run scored as Ottumwa made sure a seven-run second-inning rally held up answering an RBI single by Tony Greve to score Nick Holien in the top of the first giving South Winn a quick 1-0 lead.
Jared Mitchell pitched all five innings for Ottumwa in Saturday's win allowing just four hits while striking out seven batters. Mitchell also doubled in a run for Ottumwa in the fourth to clinch the win and a weekend split.
"We've got some tough kids. We learn lessons even when things don't go our way," Jaeger said. "The best thing our kids show up the next day with a new mindset ready to work hard."
Myles Saner and Tucker Long each finished with a pair of hits in the opening game on Monday against East. Saner scored twice while Carter Thompson walked and scored three times in the third game of the year against the Scarlets, helping Ottumwa overcome a short outing by starting pitcher Tanner Schark who left with tightness in his arm after just three innings.
Braylon Griffiths added two hits in the doubleheader, driving in two runs in game one for the Bulldogs before reaching and scoring the tying run in the second as Ottumwa quickly shook off an error that allowed East to score first in game two. Daltin Doud reached third on a throwing error that allowed Griffiths to score before courtesy runner Luke Greave came in on a wild pitch, giving Ottumwa a 2-1 lead.
Javen Rominger would hold that lead on the mound, allowing just three hits in a complete-game effort while retiring the final seven East hitters. Rominger also singled in the third inning of the nightcap, setting up a key insurance run scored by Luke Reinhard that clinched Ottumwa's 12th straight conference win.
The Bulldogs (17-10, 12-0 CIML Metro) host Des Moines Hoover on Wednesday.
