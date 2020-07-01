DES MOINES — Ottumwa’s pursuit of the CIML Metro baseball title got off to a rough start on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs committed a dozen errors, issued 14 walks and lost starting catcher Adam Denniston to an opening-game injury at Des Moines Roosevelt. The Roughriders never trailed in 14 innings of action, winning 10-2 in game one and 5-2 in the nightcap as Ottumwa opened conference play with a pair of losses.
Colton McKinnon struggled with his control on the mound early in the opening game against the Roughriders, walking four batters in the very first inning. Roosevelt put two runs on the board without a hit during the inning and never looked back.
Two more walks and two errors by the Bulldogs in the bottom of the third allowed Roosevelt to add four runs, opening a 6-0 lead. Aidan Brown’s RBI single capped the rally as McKinnon would be pulled after just three innings, allowing just one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts and six walks.
Ottumwa committed six errors in the opening game, but got as close as 6-2 thanks to an RBI double to right by Jesus Jaime in the fourth, bringing in Mitch Wood, before scoring in the sixth on what should have been an RBI single by Denniston.
Instead, Denniston went down with an injury after taking a step down the first base line. The OHS catcher remained down as Roosevelt recorded the out at first and did not play the rest of the day.
Roosevelt (9-7, 5-1 Metro) put the opener out of reach with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Alex Pentergast delivered a two-run home run to left to clinch the Metro win.
Game two was much closer as the Bulldogs matched a second-inning RBI double by Brown by capitalizing on a Roosevelt error. Dominick Delehoy bunted with Max Thomason on second, leading to a throwing error that brought Thomason home with the tying run.
Roosevelt snapped the tie in the fourth on a clutch two-out, two-run triple to center by Sam Nicolino. Brown added a sacrifice fly in the fifth before Kieran Bailey homered to open the sixth, giving the Roughriders a 5-1 lead.
The Bulldogs got a run in the seventh on another Roosevelt error, again off the bat of Delehoy, bringing home Pedro Gonzalez. With Jaime on deck hoping for a chance to swing for a tying home run, Mitch Wood was retired on a fly out to left to end the potential OHS rally.
Ottumwa (3-6, 0-2 Metro) returns home Thursday to host Des Moines Lincoln in a conference doubleheader. Action at Legion Memorial Field gets underway at 5 p.m.