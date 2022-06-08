CENTERVILLE — Tucker Long is still a couple of months away from beginning his first of four years as an Ottumwa High School student.
Odds are the soon-to-be freshman won't be too overwhelmed. So far, Long is proving to be a quick study on the baseball diamond.
Long, already with one win and one save in two relief pitching appearances for the Bulldog baseball team, overcame an early unearned run scored by Centerville in the first inning of his first varsity pitching start on Tuesday. While the recent eighth-grade grad stymied the Big Reds over the next four innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six batters, Ottumwa went to work creating havoc on the bases resulting in 12 unanswered runs culminating with a bases-clearing triple by Tanner Schark that ultimately closed out a five-inning 12-2 win for the Bulldogs at Pat Daugherty Field.
"I was really excited and ready to go throw some strikes for the boys," Long said after improving to 2-0 on the season, 1-0 as a starting pitcher. "Coach (John Jaeger) told me a couple days ago I was going to get the ball and told me to be ready.
"I felt good out there. I like to think of it as another baseball game. You can't have too many nerves. I feel really comfortable when I'm out there on the mound. I think that translates over to any baseball game whatever it may be."
Long is no stranger to big games, from state tournament appearances with the Ottumwa Little League to last summer's run to the semifinals of the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series. Centerville (2-10) tested the mental toughness of Long early, however, as Syler Esaias drew a walk to open the game before stealing second and reaching third on a throwing error by OHS freshman catcher Cameron Manary, leading to a run-scoring groundout by Sabin Esaias that put the Big Reds up 1-0.
"It helps a lot having pitched and played in some pretty big games already," Long said. "It helps me keep my nerves down a little bit more."
Long would help Ottumwa turn the tide of the game at the plate, following up a lead-off walk drawn by Javen Rominger to open the second inning with the first hit of the game. Rominger would move up to third base, setting up a double steal with Long that would put Ottumwa on the board briefly tying the game at 1-1.
The second and third stolen bases in the game would truly get the Bulldogs up and running. Long scored on a fielding error by Centerville starting pitcher Ryan Sinnott, giving Ottumwa the lead for good, before Myles Saner delivered a clutch two-out RBI single to bring home Lucas Barnes giving the Bulldogs a 3-1 second-inning lead.
"Ottumwa had chances to have even bigger innings. Our pitching actually stepped up to salvage some of those innings to give our offense a chance to respond," Centerville head baseball coach Ryan Hodges said. "Still, I feel like I should go out and buy a Powerball ticket with the number 3, because that's seems like that's all Ottumwa kept getting in those innings."
Three runs in the second were followed by three more in the third for the Bulldogs, aided by four wild pitches and a pair of stolen bases as Sinnott's night on the mound ended two batters into the inning. Two Centerville errors and four more steals, along with an RBI single by Rominger, helped Ottumwa plate three more runs in the fourth opening a 9-2 lead.
Long, meanwhile, continued to settle in retiring six straight batters at one point including all three outs recorded in the second inning against the Big Reds. Even when Centerville showed signs of getting back in the game, breaking up a no-hit bid with a two-out RBI single by Brandon Shinn in the third, Long came up with a big play covering third base to apply the tag on Elijah Hampton on the throw from shallow left by Carter Thompson to end the rally with Ottumwa holding on to a 6-2 lead.
"Long is definitely going to be a good one," Hodges said. "He was crisp with his fastball and did a really good job of getting ahead of guys. At the end, he started to get a bender going to keep our guys off balance."
Schark, who delivered an RBI single earlier in the night, put the finishing touches on Ottumwa's fourth win. Stepping up with the bases loaded, Schark once again took advantage of a big ball park after tripling and scoring last week at Legion Memorial Field against Waukee with a drive to deep right plating all three runs on Tuesday with a drive to right center that allowed Schark to record another three-base hit putting the Bulldogs on the verge of a 10-run win.
"We're a fast team. That's something we've put a lot of work in during the offseason," Schark said. "We're big on running the bases. I love how aggressive we are. You never know when we're going to take off. With speed, I know going up to the plate I don't have to get it over the fence to challenge for a home run. I just have to get it out there to have a chance at running around the bases."
Ottumwa (4-7, 2-0 CIML Metro) will look to run wild at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Thursday, facing Mason City in the first trip to the home of the Iowa Hawkeyes since returning to the Class 4A state tournament last summer for the first time since 2006. Centerville (2-10, 2-4 South Central Conference) is scheduled to resume a contest at home on Thursday with Moravia that was halted by rain last week.