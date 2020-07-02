OTTUMWA — Jesus Jaime became just the fifth player in the state to hit his fourth home run of the high school baseball season Thursday.
Jaime took a cut at becoming the first to reach five homers later in the night. Brandon Canny had other ideas.
Canny snuffed out Ottumwa’s last chance to complete a CIML Metro Conference sweep, striking out Jaime and pinch-hitter Blaze Rominger with both the tying and winning runs in scoring position for Ottumwa. The strikeouts clinched a 2-1 win for Des Moines Lincoln in the nightcap of a doubleheader split with the Bulldog baseball team after Ottumwa rolled to a 12-2 win in a six-inning opener.
“I thought we played pretty well for the most part. We just had some mental errors that cost us in that second game,” Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. “We had guys on. We just couldn’t find that big hit. Our guys kept battling and battling. Some nights, those hits don’t come.”
Jaime finished the night with three hits and six runs driven in, bringing home Ottumwa’s only run in game two on an RBI single in the third inning that brought home Dominick Delehoy with two outs. Lincoln (7-9, 3-5 Metro) would walk the tightrope the rest of the way, allowing Ottumwa to put the tying in scoring position in each of the final five inning with the go-ahead run also moving up to second base in the fifth and seventh.
Jaime’s hit would be just one of two for OHS in game two, however. Mitch Wood’s lofted single into center with one out in the seventh was the only other hit for the Bulldogs and the only hit with a runner at second or third base.
That hit, however, just barely got over the head of Lincoln shortstop Cam Wacha. As a result, Colton McKinnon had to rush back to second before turning around as the ball dropped in just barely sliding into third. Ottumwa finished 1-8 with runners in scoring position after Jaime and Rominger struck out to end the game as the Bulldogs could not overcome three errors in the first inning that led to both runs for Lincoln.
“We’ve just got to get more consistent,” Jaeger said. “Pitching has been pretty decent. Defensively, we have some things to work on. The more pitchers we see, the more consistent we’ll be at the plate. We just have to go back to work and clean some things up.”
Thursday’s doubleheader was somewhat unusual with the two teams combined for 17 runs on just 15 hits with Ottumwa needing just six to plate 12 runs in game one. Lincoln pitchers issued 13 walks in 13 innings, helping aid Ottumwa’s big seven-run rally in the fifth.
After walking Delehoy to open the inning, Lincoln game one starter Cooper King hit Wood to put the first two base runners on. That brought up Jaime, who drilled a strike deep to left field and over the fence for his first round-tripper at the spacious Legion Memorial Field.
“I was just trying to get the ball and play and get the runners around,” Jaime said. “This is one of the bigger fields we play on. I didn’t look on this one. I just put my head down and started running.”
Jaime joins Fort Dodge slugger Mason Bockoven as the only hitters in Class 4A to reach four home runs in 10 or less games. Entering play on Thursday, West Marshall freshman Peyton Hart and Burlington-Notre Dame teammates Mitchell Brent and Drew Chiprez were the only other players in the entire state to hit four home runs so far this summer.
“I’ve been working all season getting stronger and hitting a lot,” Jaime said. “It’s a relief to get that first win (in conference play). I usually don’t focus on anything that’s previously happened. I try to focus on what’s ahead and do better the next day.”
Ottumwa (4-7, 1-3 Metro) heads to Des Moines North for a conference doubleheader on Monday.
“I have all the confidence in the world in these guys,” Jaeger said. “We just have to put it all together.”