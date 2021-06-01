OTTUMWA — Who is the favorite to win the CIML Metro conference high school baseball title in 2021?
Entering Tuesday night, there were some that thought Des Moines East would be the answer to that question.
Colton McKinnon, Tanner Schark and the rest of the Ottumwa Bulldogs were out to prove that answer might not be correct. McKinnon and Schark both picked up starting wins on the pitching mound Tuesday, allowing just two hits to East while Julian Moore, Mitch Wood and Jackson Saunders combined to pitch three innings of hitless relief in a doubleheader sweep of the Scarlets with a 3-1 win in game one and a 4-3 victory in game two.
"There's a few websites out there that are saying that East are the favorites to win the conference," McKinnon said. "I'm 100 percent confident in our team. We're the best team we've had in my time here. We've got a lot of seniors. Defense and pitching has always been our strong point for us. It's helped us a lot. It follows through."
McKinnon set the tone for the night both on the mound and at the plate. Making his second start of the year, the Ottumwa senior set down the first four batters he faced allowing his infield defense to take care of the first three outs.
At the plate, McKinnon also kept the ball on the infield. Unlike Ottumwa's defense, East could not retire the speedy lead-off hitter who beat out an infield single before moving to second on a ball hit by Mitch Wood that was misplayed at third base, setting up McKinnon to score on a steal of home coming as East failed to throw out Wood stealing second with two outs.
"Getting that first hit of the game out of way definitely builds momentum," McKinnon said. "It can make you a little tired (running the bases), but it keeps you loose so you don't tighten up sitting in the dugout between innings."
Wood came home thanks to a pair of wild pitches by the Scarlets, giving Ottumwa a 2-0 lead one inning into the first conference game. McKinnon kept East from immediately responding, striking out Dane Littell looking with two runners on to end the second.
"It keeps the momentum on our side when you can shut a team's rally down," McKinnon said. "It sets the tone for the last half of the game and keeps the team up throughout."
East (2-5, 0-2 Metro) didn't go away in either game, putting the tying run in scoring position in both the fifth and sixth innings in game one including a bases-loaded threat after cutting Ottumwa's opening-game lead to 2-1 in the sixth. Julian Moore, called on to pitch for the first time on the varsity level, got some help from Wood in the field on a liner hit by Evan Becker that was caught by the OHS senior shortstop, leading to an inning-ending double play.
"Julian might have thrown a junior varsity game last year, but to throw him into that situation was one of those moments when you call on someone to step up," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "Our guys have just accepted that role this year. I feel like the guys are very confident no matter what situation we put them in."
Wood would close out East in game one, making his first trip to the pitching circle for the Bulldogs this season. After Adam Greiner singled and scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, Wood pitched around a one-out walk that brought the top of the East order and the tying run to the plate retiring Anthony Barboza on a groundout before striking out Grant Gagle looking to end the opening contest.
"I thought we did a good job all night at responding to what (East) was doing," Jaeger said. "It wasn't our prettiest wins. It was kind of a mental game for our guys to let them know we need to bring it every single night."
Ottumwa (5-1, 2-0 Metro) responded after allowing East to score the first run of the second game. Carter Thompson delivered a clutch two-out single that just popped out of James Jefferson's glove down the right field line, bringing in Blaze Rominger to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
Ottumwa would take the lead for good taking advantage of a fielding error by East as Wood hit a grounder that went under the glove of Gogle at second base with the bases loaded. McKinnon scored his second run of the doubleheader later in the inning on a wild pitch, putting Ottumwa up 4-1.
"We're just building momentum," McKinnon said. "Our pitching is taking a lot of pressure off our bats. We're not trying to force things at the plate. It's letting us get into more of a groove."
Schark was credited with allowing two infield hits, coming within inches or within a couple of scoring judgements away from tossing a combined no-hitter with Saunders. Schark was able to give Saunders a lead to work with in the seventh, retiring Evan Becker on a groundout to second after East brought in a pair of runs in the sixth to pull within 4-3.
"I saw they couldn't catch up on fastballs, so I figured why slow it down with a change-up? It was fastball, fastball, fastball to that last batter," Schark said. "I didn't want to give them a chance to catch up to anything. They were late all night on the fastballs and my defense was there when a play needed to be made."
Saunders stranded the tying run at second, forcing Gogle to pop up to second to complete the Metro-opening sweep. Ottumwa hits the road Wednesday for CIML crossover doubleheader at Waukee starting at 5 p.m.