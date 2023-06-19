Prep baseball: Bulldogs slug way to 12th straight wins

DECORAH — John Jaeger returned to his alma-mater on Saturday.
The Ottumwa High School baseball team made it a happy homecoming for their head coach, extending their current winning streak to 12 straight games. Tucker Long pitched into the seventh inning, allowing just one run on three hits in a 9-1 win over Decorah before the Bulldog bats took over down the stretch, scoring 11 runs over the final three innings to clinch a 21-9 win over South Winnesheik at Luther College baseball field.
After allowing just three hits on the mound against Decorah, Long stepped up to connect on four hits against South Winneshiek. The Ottumwa freshman drove in the first of the Bulldogs' 21 runs in Saturday's finale with an RBI single to right, the third straight hit to open the game against the Warriors.
Braylon Griffiths closed out the four-run opening inning against South Winneshiek with a two-run single to center. After getting out of a first-inning jam on the mound, Jared Mitchell ignited another four-run Bulldog rally with a lead-off double to left in the second inning as Ottumwa built an 8-3 lead on a two-run single by Jared Rominger, a fielding error and a passed ball that allowed Rominger to cross home plate.
Daltin Doud singled in a run in the third before scoring on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Tanner Schark, giving the Bulldogs a 10-4 lead. Mitchell rebounded from another rough inning in the fourth, striking out Cody Meyer with the tying run in scoring position maintaining a two-run Ottumwa lead.
Long lead off the top of the fifth with a double to left, igniting another scoring rally as the Bulldogs opened a 12-8 lead over the Warriors. After setting down the potential tying run to end the bottom of the fifth, Ottumwa put the game out of reach as Luke Graeve and Rominger both stole home in the sixth, opening a 14-9 Bulldog lead, before run-scoring hits by Rominger, Long, Griffiths and Mitchell with two outs drove in a combined seven runs in the top of the seventh.
Mitchell got the day at Luther College off to a successful start, driving in the first two runs against Decorah with a one-out single to left. Mitchell added an RBI single in the fourth, bringing in the first of Ottumwa's four runs that opened a 6-1 lead over the Vikings.
Ottumwa (19-6) hits the road this week for Iowa Alliance Conference doubleheaders at Des Moines Lincoln on Monday and Mason City on Wednesday. The Bulldogs return home for an Iowa Alliance south division doubleheader against Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday at John Hart Stadium.
