DES MOINES — It was feast or famine on Monday night for the Ottumwa High School baseball team at Des Moines East.
The Bulldogs won an opening-game slugfest against the Scarlets in an Iowa Alliance Conference south division doubleheader, scoring eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to secure a wild 15-10 victory. Jayden Sorter, however, silenced the Ottumwa bats in the nightcap tossing a complete-game six-hit shutout as East secured a split with a 2-0 victory in game two.
Tanner Schark paced Ottumwa's 15-hit attack in game one, going 4-4 at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Two hits for Schark came in the explosive fifth inning as the Bulldogs responded in a big way after a grand slam home run in the bottom of the fourth by Cale Kline gave East a 10-7 lead.
Schark opened the fifth inning of game one for Ottumwa by legging out an infield single. The Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out before Cason Palm drew a walk, bringing in Schark to pull the Bulldogs within 10-8.
Daltin Doud erased the deficit by delivering a two-run single to left, bringing in Braylon Griffiths and Koby Chantalavanh to tie the opening game at 10-10. Palm scored the tiebreaking run for the Bulldogs on a fielding error before Schark returned to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, driving in Doud and Tucker Long with a two-run single giving OHS a 13-10 lead.
Jared Mitchell closed out Ottumwa's eight-run inning with an RBI single to center, bringing home Andrew Evans and Schark giving the Bulldogs a 15-10 lead. Long connected on three hits, including a double, in the opening game for OHS matching Doud and Palm in scoring a game-high three runs.
Doud added two more hits for the Bulldogs in game two as Sorter and A.J. Guest engaged in a pitcher's duel. Guest allowed seven hits over six innings with giving up an earned run to the Scarlets (10-26, 9-9 Iowa Alliance) as a fielding error with two outs in the bottom of the fifth brought in the only two runs of the game for East.
The split keeps Ottumwa (23-10, 17-7 Iowa Alliance) in line to share the IAC south division title provided the Bulldogs can win their final four conference games this week. After hosting Des Moines Lincoln in a doubleheader on Wednesday, Ottumwa welcomes in Des Moines North on Thursday for Senior Night. The Polar Bears snapped a 103-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 10-9 win at Marshalltown on Tuesday.
