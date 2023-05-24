OSKALOOSA — The Ottumwa High School baseball team took advantage of six fielding errors by the Oskaloosa Indians, erasing an early 1-0 deficit scoring three runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 4-1 win on Monday.
Daltin Doud connected on a clutch two-out RBI single, allowing Matthew Mitchell to score from first base. The throw from center field got away from the Indians, allowing Doud to score on the same play giving Ottumwa a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth.
Tucker Long extended the two-out rally by drawing a walk off Spencer Vaughan. Carter Thompson, who picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs, aided the cause at the plate, driving in Long with an RBI single to center giving OHS a 3-1 lead.
Thompson shook off a run allowed in the very first inning, pitching six innings for the Bulldogs allowing five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters. Ottumwa tacked on a run in the sixth on a pair of errors, allowing Long to score his second run of the contest.
Aiden North was 2-4 on the day for Oskaloosa while Hoskinson drove in one run and had two steals to lead the Indians. Javen Rominger closed out the game in the seventh, striking out Wyatt Grubb after allowing two base runners to reach, bringing the potential tying run to the plate.
After traveling to Ames on Wednesday, Ottumwa will be back home on Thursday night to host Des Moines Hoover in Iowa Alliance Conference south division action. The Bulldogs will close out the second week of the season with a trip to Waterloo to face Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Clinton at Riverfront Stadium.
