WATERLOO — Hampton-Dumont swiped away Ottumwa's best chance at its first win of the baseball season on Thursday in the first game of a varsity doubleheader.
Carter Thompson made sure the second chance at the team's first win didn't slip away. The junior delivered a clutch walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning of the second game in the battle of the Bulldogs at Riverfront Stadium, lifting Ottumwa to a 4-3 win against Hampton-Dumont after falling, 4-3, in the opening game of the doubleheader.
Tucker Long struck out the side in his debut on the mound for the Bulldogs, keeping the second game tied at 3-3 in the sixth inning of the nightcap. Long struck out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, but secured his fourth strikeout in two innings to close out the top of the seventh.
Infield singles to open the seventh inning led to a walk-off win in game one for Hampton-Dumont followed by miscues by the Bulldogs in the field. After stealing home to win game one, Hampton-Dumont ran themselves out of a promising rally in the seventh inning of game two failing to score after putting two runners in scoring position with nobody out.
Daltin Doud singled and walked twice in the nightcap, bringing home the tying run by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the fifth for Ottumwa. Doud executed his second sacrifice bunt in the seventh, setting up Carter Thompson for a game-winning single that drove in the winning run.
Ottumwa (1-5) will open CIML Metro conference play on Tuesday at Des Moines East. First pitch of game one just outside Williams Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.