OTTUMWA — When the Rams of Southeast Polk and the Bulldogs from Ottumwa get together on the baseball diamond, a highly competitive game is pretty certain.
Friday night’s twinbill at John Hart Stadium was no exception as the Bulldogs had to rally from an 11-5 game one loss to walk off with a 7-6 win in the nightcap.
In that first game, Ottumwa was cruising along with a 3-1 lead after four innings behind a stellar pitching effort by freshman Tucker Long. But out of nowhere came a gut punch. The Rams erupted for three runs and an error opened the floodgates.
Suddenly the Bulldogs found themselves trailing 4-3 and looking for answers. The Rams returned the favor and kicked Jared Mitchell’s ground ball to open the bottom of the fifth.
Long sacrificed Mitchell to second and with two out, Matt Mitchell drew a base on balls. Javen Rominger lifted a fly ball to center field. The centerfielder settled under the ball and dropped it. Two runs scored and the Bulldogs were back on top 5-4.
Long went back to the hill for the top of the sixth inning and promptly recorded two outs. With the pitch count rising and a sharp single by the number eight hitter brought the hook. The decision was made to go to the pen and Aaron Guest came in to get the final out of the inning.
Hang on! Another gut punch is on the way.
The bullpen imploded and three different pitchers had problems locating the zone. Six walks, a hit batsman, two errors and a pair of hits resulted in seven SE Polk runs and an 11-5 lead.
High school kids are usually quite resilient. A hot dog, a Pepsi and a reassuring word from grandma can often put a different light on things.
Whatever it was, the Bulldogs had brushed the gloom away and rays of hope were shining through.
Tanner Schark went to the hill and his slants from the port side baffled the Rams for three innings. Meanwhile, Daltin Doud led off the bottom of the first with a scorching triple. Schark rapped a ground ball to the right-side scoring Doud and the Bulldogs had the lead.
After a scoreless second inning, the home team was back at it in the bottom of the third. Rominger walked and then swiped second and third. Doud ripped a single to right scoring Rominger and moved to second on a wild pitch. After a walk to Schark, Carter Thompson smacked a single down the leftfield line to score Doud for a 3-0 Ottumwa lead.
Three consecutive bases on balls, a single and a three run double gave the Rams a 4-3 lead and the home fans were wondering if this could be DEJA VU all over again. It was a mild gut punch this time and the Bulldogs had an answer.
With two out in the bottom of the fourth Rominger and Luke Reinhard drew bases on balls and moved up on a passed ball. Another single by Doud scored Rominger and Reinhard scored on a wild pitch for a 5-4 Ottumwa lead.
The two teams traded runs in the sixth inning leaving Ottumwa up 6-5. The Dogs were one out away from the win in the top of the seventh when an error and a base hit allowed the Rams to tie the score.
A determined Doud stepped to the plate to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and he drilled his fourth hit of the game to right field. Courtesy runner Koby Chanthalavanh entered the game and Schark laid down a bunt to move him over. The throw to first sailed over the defender’s head and into the right field corner and the race was on. When Chanthalavanah crossed home plate a wild celebration erupted around the first base dugout. This gut punch had been successfully dodged.
It was a relieved Ottumwa coach, John Jaeger, that talked about a big win.
“We needed a win," Jaeger said. “We missed so many opportunities, especially in the first game. We played well at times, but when you play the good teams like SEP, you just can’t let them off the hook. But the thing that I liked was the competitive nature of my team. So many bad things happened and yet they kept battling. Our starting pitching was pretty solid and they had a pretty good command of the zone. I felt that we did a decent job at the plate with runners in scoring position and Daltin had a good night behind the plate and offensively."
The Bulldogs (1-2) made the trip up Highway 63 to Oskaloosa on Monday night to open up a busy week. Ottumwa heads to Ames on Wednesday before returning home to host Des Moines Hoover on Thursday with a trip to Waterloo on Friday to face Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Clinton set for Friday at Riverfront Stadium.
PREP BASEBALL
Southeast Polk 11, Ottumwa 5
SE Polk 0 0 1 0 3 0 7 11 10 5
Ottumwa 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 5 6 4
Ottumwa Battery -Tucker Long 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K – Aaron Guest (LP) 0.2 IPO, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB – Kurtis Mull 0.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB – Andrew Evans 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER and Daltin Doud.
Ottumwa hitting – Doud 1-for-3, Tanner Schark 1-for-3, Jared Mitchell 1-for-4, Long 1-for-2, Braylon Griffiths 1-for-3, Matt Mitchell 1-for-2.
Ottumwa Runs – Luke Graeve 1, Schark 1, J. Mitchell 1,M. Mitchell 1, Casen Palm 1.
Ottumwa RBI – Schark 2, Long 1.
Ottumwa 7, Southeast Polk 6
SE Polk 0 0 0 4 0 1 1 6 4 1
Ottumwa 1 0 2 2 0 1 1 7 6 1
Ottumwa Battery – Tanner Schark 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K – Jared Mitchell 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K and Daltin Doud
Ottumwa hitting – Doud 4-for-4, Carter Thompson 1-for-3, Braylon Griffiths 1-for-3
Ottumwa Runs – Koby Chanthalavanh 3, Griffith 1, Javen Rominger 2, Luke Reinhard 1
Ottumwa RBI – Doud 2, Thompson 1, Rominger 1.
3B - Doud
