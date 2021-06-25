OTTUMWA – Trae Swartz has certainly left his mark on Ottumwa High School.
One thing the OHS male athlete of the year had not done, however, is hit a home run at Legion Memorial Field.
"I told the boys this season I'd get one out of here," Swartz said. "Tyse (Barker) knows. I was going to barrel one up."
Swartz came through on his promise Friday, barreling up a ball in the fourth inning with rain falling at Legion Memorial Field during the final game of an exciting week for the Bulldog baseball team. Headed down the left field line, Swartz was hoping his baseball wouldn't drift foul in his bid for his first homer at Ottumwa's notoriously spacious home diamond.
Fortunately for Swartz, the ball struck the foul pole, allowing the senior first baseman to keep his promise to his teammates. The two runs brought in by the homer helped Ottumwa hold on for a 5-3 win over Fort Madison in a battle of teams both seeking to track down conference titles and, eventually, trips to Duane Banks Field for the state baseball tournament.
"I really thought that ball was going foul," Swartz said. "It felt great, especially after not having such a great season last year. I've able to get a couple good barrels on the ball this year and put together a pretty good season."
Swartz entered Friday night tied for fifth with Colton McKinnon in total hits (17), posting the team's sixth-highest batting average (.347) and seventh-best slugging percentage (.429). Not bad considering Swartz has missed 10 games this season at one point dealing with a dislocated finger suffered during a doubleheader against Des Moines East back on June 1.
"He's been up and down battling some injuries and dealing with some struggles at the plate, but Trae seems to find a way to come through for us in big moments," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "It always feel good to see one of our guys hit one at home, especially with as big of a park as we play in."
The same bat ultimately produced both home runs hit by Ottumwa on Friday against the Bloodhounds. Mitch Wood added his third home run this season at Legion Field, tying Jesus Jaime for the team lead with six round-trippers overall this season, with a two-out blast to over the fence in left in the second inning to put Ottumwa on top 1-0.
"Trae's actually been using my bat this season, so I've been joking with him that he's only doing what he's doing this season because of that," Wood said. "He's hitting well. Maybe everyone should be using this bat. That's not a bad idea."
Wood could not close out Fort Madison (16-4) on the mound in the seventh inning with Ottumwa leading 5-0. Three walks and a hit batter allowed the Bloodhounds to plate their first run of the game, bringing the tying run to the plate.
Jackson Saunders would face those three potential tying runs. While all three batters did put the ball in the air, all three would find the glove of OHS center fielder Colton McKinnon clinching a team-leading third save this season for Saunders and a 23rd win in 28 games for the Bulldogs.
"It just didn't quite work out as planned for Mitch at the end, but the good thing about this team is we've got guys that come in and throw strikes when we need them," Jaeger said. "It probably got a little tense for everyone, but we had confidence in Jackson coming in. He did what we needed him to do. He threw strikes and got outs."
The save by Saunders closes out a perfect week for Ottumwa with five wins, including three wins that required seventh-inning execution to secure. The Bulldogs rallied in the final inning of regulation to earn CIML Metro wins Monday at Des Moines East and Wednesday at Des Moines Hoover at the plate, scoring 17 runs in the seventh throughout the week, before closing out Fort Madison in the seventh inning on Friday in the field and on the mound.
"We've been through a lot of adversity this year, but it seems like the later on the game goes, the better we get," Jaeger said. "That's pretty typical of us. Our guys get more focused as the game goes on. We're a pretty tough team to beat late."
Between the power hitting of Wood and Swartz, the clutch contact of Blaze Rominger and Adam Greiner that helped produce two decisive runs in the sixth and the combined one-hitter thrown by Saunders, Wood, Rion Slack and Adam Denniston, Ottumwa proved once again on Friday they have all the tools needed to make 2021 a truly special season. The Bulldogs learned on Friday the road they will need to travel to make this season special, which may not require much travel at all as Ottumwa joins sixth-ranked Iowa City High (20-6), Burlington (16-5), Davenport Central (10-12), Davenport North (8-14) and Cedar Rapids Washington (6-19).
"I don't think we could have gotten a better postseason bid. I think we've got a great shot to make a run through that (substate)," Wood said. "I haven't been a part of team like this my whole life. We're bringing the sticks every game. The team chemistry is great. It's really fun coming to get after it every day and compete with these guys."
Ottumwa will be back in action at Legion Memorial Field on Monday night as the Bulldogs continue their pursuit of the CIML Metro title. Ottumwa, unbeaten in 16 conference games so far this season, hosts Des Moines North in a varsity doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.