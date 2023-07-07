Prep baseball: Bulldogs win regular season finale

OTTUMWA — Just when it looked like Fort Madison might be on the verge of spoiling the regular-season finale for the Ottumwa High School baseball team, Javen Rominger had an answer.
Before throwing football on John Hart Stadium to teammates in the minutes after what might be the final home game of the season for the Bulldogs, Rominger connected on an impressive throw of the baseball with Cameron Manary in the top of the seventh. After sliding to catch a shallow fly ball off the bat of Caden Barnes, Rominger fired a strike to the plate to catch Brody Cashman trying to score from third for a much-needed double play.
One pitch later, Tateum Schelich grounded out to Carter Thompson. Just like that, Ottumwa completed a 28-win regular season with a 6-2 win over the Bloodhounds matching the total of the 2021 Bulldog squad.
"That team went on to get to 30 wins by making it to state," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "I reminded the guys of that. Is it a coincidence? I don't know, but you have to give the guys that mindset that we can do this. From here on out, we've just got to take it one game at a time."
The second-winningest season thus far in Jaeger's 11 seasons at the helm featured a familiar formula to success in a somewhat unfamiliar way. Despite giving up an RBI single to Barnes in the first inning, allowing Fort Madison to take a 1-0 lead, Ottumwa was able to prevent the Bloodhounds from opening a wide early margin as Cason Palm threw out Aiden Pennock at home with one out in the second inning to help thwart a bases-loaded threat as the Bulldog defense retired seven of the next eight Fort Madison batters behind Thompson and Jarrett Wellings.
At the plate, Ottumwa was able to answer back from the first-inning RBI hit by Barnes in the bottom of the second. Tanner Schark delivered a lead-off single to center before moving into scoring position, setting up Jared Mitchell for a two-out RBI single to left tying the score at 1-1.
"We didn't play, necessarily, the game we would normally like to play. It just shows you that, no matter what we do, our guys are stepping up at big points in the game and making the plays that are needed," Jaeger said. "Cason made some great plays. Tucker (Long) made a couple and Javen had that great catch and throw in the seventh. It's just a matter of the next guy stepping up."
Two steals by Mitchell and a walk drawn by Palm extended the inning for Daltin Doud. The lead-off hitting designated hitter stepped up a big way with a two-run triple to right, giving the Bulldogs the lead for good.
"I got ahead 3-1 in the count and I knew that, if I was going to get a fastball to avoid walking me, I was going to have to do something with it to get those runs across," Doud said. "Luckily, I was able to poke it all the way down there into the corner so I could all the way around and get both guys home.
"I like being in that lead-off spot. You get the chance to see the pitcher first and you get to come back with the report to the rest of the guys about what to look for. When you know you've got a kid throwing a flat fastball, you can set the pace with a base hit or something even bigger than that."
As has been the case in many of Ottumwa's 28 wins, the early lead held up as the Bulldogs set the pace playing from ahead. Palm made another stellar defensive play in the fourth, fielding a grounder off the bat of Cashman to force out Luke Hellige after the Bloodhounds put two runners on.
Wellings, in what might have been his final game at John Hart Stadium for the Bulldogs, pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Thompson while helping the cause for Ottumwa at the plate with a two-out single. By that point, the Bulldogs had cashed in on two walks and two key Bloodhound errors allowing Doud, Rominger and Schark to come home giving OHS a 6-1 lead.
"Jarrett getting that hit and three scoreless innings to potentially end his career is special to see," Jaeger said. "It's all about leaving it all out there on the field. From this point forward, we can't leave any stones unturned."
Fort Madison (10-18) made one last push in the seventh to try and erase Ottumwa's five-run lead. Andrew Evans hit Ames Schinstock and Cashman to open the final frame of regulation before Kane Williams singled to left to load the bases before Hunter Cresswell drew a bases-loaded walk to bring the tying run to the plate.
Barnes, a deep drive away from erasing Ottumwa's lead, was robbed of a run-scoring hit by Rominger. The ensuing throw to the plate by the Bulldog junior helped end Fort Madison's last hope of stealing a road win heading into the postseason.
"It's very humbling to think back about the success that we've sustained as a program, but it's also humbling to think about all the time our seniors have put in between the offseason workouts and summer workouts," Jaeger said. "It was pretty cool to play our last regular season game at home and come away with a win. It's something these guys will remember forever and talk about for years to come."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.