WATERLOO — They came. They saw.
They threw down and walked off a big league field with a trophy in hand.
The Ottumwa High School baseball team finished off a busy second week on a winning note, taking two wins at on the home field of the Waterloo Bucks on Friday from Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Charles City. After an 8-3 afternoon win over the Rebels, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 7-5 win over the Comets in the championship game of the Triple Play Throwdown tournament under the lights at Riverfront Stadium.
"It was a business trip for us," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "It started on the hill. We had great starts by Matt Mitchell in game one and A.J. Guest in game two. Kurtis (Mull) came in and we shut the door.
"The biggest thing with us is we're having better approaches at the plate. Offensively, we're slowly getting our confidence back. We were down. We had to come back again, but the kids never blinked an eye. They felt confident enough that we were going to win. It shows in their body language. We were aggressive and we never doubted ourselves."
Javen Rominger did a little bit of everything to help Ottumwa get past Charles City in a fantastic finale to the Triple Play Throwdown. With the score tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the second, Rominger stole a potential lead-off hit away from Comet junior Jack Hanson one of the first of the three plays made by the Ottumwa defense in the inning to help Guest face the minimum three batters in the frame.
"I actually thought I was going to hit (Ottumwa left fielder) Braylon (Griffiths)," Rominger said of his second-inning defensive gem. "I saw him coming out of the side of my eye, so I thought we might collide, but I knew I still had to lay out to try and make that play."
After taking a double away in the field, Rominger hit one in the third inning before being picked off later in the frame as Ottumwa failed to take the lead despite a pair of hits from the first two batters of the inning. Trailing 3-2, Rominger followed a lead-off hit by Daltin Doud by putting a ball in play that resulted in an error as the Bulldogs began to create chaos on the base paths, ultimately leading to a pair of Comet errors and a wild pitch that brought two runs home giving Ottumwa a 4-3 lead.
"We have a lot of athletes and, sometimes, we just have to let them play and do the thing they're best at," Jaeger said. "We've been allowing our guys to stay loose, play the game, read and react to what's happening."
Ottumwa carried their 4-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth when three straight fielding errors by the Bulldogs allowed Charles City to plate a pair of runs, giving the Comets a 5-4 lead heading into the final inning. Rominger would strike again using his speed to beat out an infield single representing the tying run.
"I was just trying to get a rally going and get the guys going," Rominger said. "I just wanted to get on base any way I could."
Tucker Long would follow Rominger to the plate. Just three pitches into his at-bat, Rominger moved all the way to third base by stealing second and taking third on a passed ball forcing Charles City to bring the infield in as Long simply looked to put the ball in play in hopes of tying the game.
"I was looking to do a little fake bunt at first to help get Javen over to second. From there, the approach is to try and get a base hit or just put something in play to try and get him home," Long said. "It didn't matter where it was at. It just had to be hit hard."
Long delivered connecting on his third hit of the game, driving a ball on the ground into left field tying the score at 5-5. Tanner Schark would follow with a hit of his own, moving the potential go-ahead run into scoring position for Ottumwa.
Griffiths popped up a bunt, giving Charles City a brief reprise before a wild pitch put Long and Schark in position to score with one out. Mitchell, the winning pitching earlier in the day for the Bulldogs, hit a ground ball to short that Long initially hesitated on before dashing home on the throw to retire Mitchell at first ultimately leading to the ball getting away from Comet catcher Holden McInroy allowing Schark to come dashing home all the way from second base giving Ottumwa a sudden two-run lead.
"I just wanted to make sure the ball got past third. If I tried to go right for home plate, they would have had an easy play on me if it went right to third," Long said. "Once the ball got past third, it was go time. That was a pretty big play for us."
As it turned out, it would be even bigger for Rominger who came on to protect a multiple run lead. Charles City would never get the tying run to the plate as the Ottumwa junior finished his all-around successful championship game performance retiring all three batters faced in the seventh, securing his first save of the season and Ottumwa's overall fourth straight win.
"I had Matt Mitchell at third over there the whole time in my ear shouting encouragement. I has to ask him to be quiet," Rominger joked. "It's just about coming out, playing baseball and having fun."
Ottumwa, 6-4 on the season, returns to the diamond at home on Monday night hosting Des Moines Lincoln in an Iowa Alliance Conference south division doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Prior to the first pitch of the first game at John Hart Stadium, longtime Ottumwa High School athletic event ticket taker Bev Hamilton will be honored.
