CARROLL – Sometimes, it's as easy as money in the bank.
Such was the case on Tuesday night for the Centerville Big Reds at the Class 2A State Baseball Tournament. Aside from an initial threat by New Hampton, the fourth trip to state in five years for the Appanoose County program couldn't have gone much better thanks to a three-run opening inning and a seven-run rally in the second that put away a 10-0 win in five innings, allowing head coach Ryan Hodges to preserve some pitching in an effort to win two more games over the next two days to claim the program's fourth state championship.
To put themselves in that position, almost everyone had to contribute on Tuesday. At one point, Centerville had 12 of 13 batters reach base safely either by drawing walks, forcing errors or connecting on key hits helping Hodges be able to keep starting pitcher Merrick Mathews within a pitch limit that will allow the senior to be available on Thursday should the Big Reds (20-14) advance to the 2A state championship game.
Consider it baseball's version of saving up for a rainy day. It's a financial lesson, after all, that Hodges used earlier this season to teach the Big Reds how valuable every single player is to making a run at a championship.
"We got together as a team and I gave each kid a penny. I talked with them about how most people just walk right over pennies. They never pick them up," Hodges said. "I told the guys is, what you don't realize is that every penny you pick up is a cent that you make. It makes a little bit of money. It's just like picking up your teammates during a game. Every single bit of energy that can be gained by our guys picking each other up is putting money in the bank.
"These guys have been focused for two weeks. Now, we need to stay focused for two more days."
New Hampton (19-16) looked to strike first against the Big Reds as Mathews walked the first batter of his first pitching start for Centerville at state. Nathan O'Donnell followed with a bunt single, putting two on with no outs as Mathews faced an immediate test.
"The nerves were a little high for my first start on the mound in a state tournament," Mathews said. "Once I got that first out, I knew my guys had my back defensively. They were going to work. They were going to be just fine."
So was Mathews after striking out Braden McShane for the second out with runners at second and third. Mason Lane lined out to right, ending New Hampton's opening-inning threat.
"From there, it was smooth sailing."
Brady Kauzlarich got things going by snapping a tie with McCain Oden for the most hits in program history, connecting on his 206th career hit to open the bottom of the first. Kauzlarich would add his 207th career hit in the second inning, scoring after each single as the Big Reds came to life after a clutch two-out RBI double to left by Korey Shondel brought Kauzlarich home in the first with the game's first run.
"We were prepared for sure. When we play this well, it's pretty difficult to beat us," Kauzlarich said. "We were doing damage up and down the line-up. We wanted to show that we were not afraid to come out and score some runs early."
Shondel's RBI single was followed by a single off the bat of Brody Tuttle, putting two on with two outs. New Hampton then committed fielding errors on ground balls hit by Kellen Johnson and Kade Mosley, allowing Brandon Shinn and Tuttle to come home giving Centerville a 3-0 lead.
"I just don't like seeing zero-run innings," Kauzlarich said. "I know we're a bunch a dogs. We're going to go into each game from here on out ready to battle and ready to show everyone how we do things in southern Iowa."
Kauzlarich hustled down the line for a bunt single following a lead-off hit by Sabin Esaias in the second inning. While Kauzlarich tripped over first base, Wemack's throw from third base sailed wildly down the right-field line allowing Esaias to score from first and allowing Kauzlarich to get back up and make a run to third base.
From there, the rout was on. Mathews followed with an RBI double to center before scoring on an RBI single by Otis Williams, giving Centerville a quick 6-0 lead.
New Hampton had three different pitchers step up to the mound during Centerville's seven-run second inning. Three straight walks set up Kellen Johnson, who delivered a two-run double with the bases loaded giving the Big Reds a commanding nine-run cushion.
"I don't what the exact number is, but if you look at all the games in which we've scored first, we've been pretty tough to beat," Mathews said. "As of right now, it's one of our best games we've played as a team. There's always tomorrow. Hopefully, we can come out and top it."
Centerville may need to play even better in the state semifinals, facing Camanche (25-6) on Wednesday night at approximately 8 p.m. The Indians routed Denver in just four innings, scoring 12 runs in the first inning on the way to an easy 18-1 win that sets up both teams to have their best available arms ready both for the semifinal showdown and for the 2A state title game for whoever wins.
"It could be a dog fight, but with the group of guys we have at Centerville, I don't think it's going to matter too much," Hodges said. "These guys are focused. These guys are hungry. We'll go play anybody. Our schedule shows that. We're not going to shy away from anyone.
"I've seen more hunger in their eyes than at any point this season. I've got that same feeling we had when we won the 2A state title in 2018. That focus is as high as it's been all season. They were focused in the lobby of the hotel room. They were focused stepping off the bus. They've brought it all together at the right time."
PREP BASEBALL
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Centerville 10, New Hampton 0
N. Hampton 000 00 — 0 3 3
Centerville 000 00 — 10 8 0
New Hampton battery — Conner Rochford (L, 5-5) (IP, 7H, 7R, 5ER), Ben Gilbert (R, ER, BB), Drake Wemark (3IP, H, 2R, 2ER, 3K, 3BB), Talyn Bohaty catching.
2B — Wemark.
Hits — Wemark 1-1, Cael Leistikow 1-2, Nathan O'Donnell 1-3.
Centerville battery — Merrick Mathews (W, 6-4) (2 2/3IP, H, 3K, 2BB), Brody Tuttle (1 2/3IP, 2H, K, BB) and Brady Kauzlarich (2/3IP, K, BB), Kade Mosley catching.
2B — Kellen Johnson, Mathews, Korey Shondel.
Hits — Kauzlarich 2-3, Tuttle 1-1, Sabin Esaias 1-2, Shondel 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Mathews 1-3, Otis Williams 1-3.
RBI — Johnson 2, Mathews, Mosley, Shondel, Williams.
Runs — Kauzlarich 2, Tuttle 2, Myles Clawson, Esaias, Mathews, Brandon Shinn, Shondel, Williams.