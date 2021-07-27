BLOOMFIELD – In what could have been their final night together as a team, the Davis County baseball team left Carson Maeder's house completely soaked.
Just 11 nights later, Mustang players and coaches again found themselves doused in water. This time, it was in celebration of extending their season another week with the next stop scheduled to be Merchants Park in Carroll for the Class 2A state baseball tournament.
Three weeks after dropping a third straight game to end the regular season, the Mustangs will be taking the field seeking to pull off a fifth straight postseason win on Tuesday afternoon. The Cinderella story of the 2021 Davis County baseball team continues with second-ranked Van Meter (28-7) looking end the amazing run of the 15-18 Mustangs this afternoon in the second of four 2A state baseball quarterfinal contests.
On paper, it would appear that Midnight is about to strike on the Cinderella Mustangs with Van Meter seeking to win the state championship for a third straight season. Davis County, however, has already knocked off three favorites in postseason play taking down Van Buren County and South Central Conference co-champion Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on the road to win a district title before leading wire-to-wire in a 7-4 upset of fourth-ranked Mid-Prairie in the substate finals.
"We knew we could do this. We knew how we were capable of playing," Davis County junior Caedyn Glosser said. "Coach (Todd) White has always told us that a hot team in the playoffs is always going to win. No matter what our record has been, the hot team is always going to win."
Of all the teams that will take the field at state this week, it's hard to find a team as unlikely to qualify entering the postseason as the Mustangs. Davis County finished with just two wins in the final 11 games of the regular season and looked more like a team that would be out quickly in postseason play after a 12-7 loss at home to Moravia just four days before Class 2A district play was scheduled to begin.
After what could have been the final practice of the season, Davis County players and coaches got together for what could have been the final time at the home of Dan and Angela Maeder. Carson Maeder, who had three hits and scored a key run late in Davis County's 7-4 substate championship win last Tuesday, talked about the importance of the team-bonding night that his family hosted less than 24 hours before the scheduled game with Central Lee.
"We had just put in a pool, and even though it was raining the guys all got in their swim suits," Maeder recalled. "We swam in the rain. We played bags in the rain. Everyone had a really good time.
"We came together in that moment. We realized how much we all wanted to play for each other," Glosser added. "We didn't want our seniors to go out like we did in the regular season. They brought us all together. As juniors, we want to play for them."
Clay Collier had five straight hits to open his final postseason, scoring the tying and winning runs of Davis County's nine-inning district-opening win over Central Lee while jump-starting a 7-1 win at Van Buren County the following night in the district semifinals. Justin Matheney pitched his first two complete games of postseason play for the Mustangs, limiting the Warriors to one run over seven innings before keeping Davis County in front throughout last Tuesday's substate championship game against the fourth-ranked Golden Hawks retiring the final nine batters of the contest.
"We've been sticking together as team throughout this run. There's no better feeling as a pitcher when you go out there knowing you've got an entire team that has your back," Matheney said. "I give a lot of credit to our defense. We've cut down the errors throughout the postseason. We're making all the plays and I've been able to locate my pitches better. It's led to a lot of soft contact."
Throughout the postseason, Davis County has responded in key moments from seventh-inning rallies to erase leads against Central Lee and EBF to early rallies that established first-inning leads against Van Buren County and Mid-Prairie. Throughout the postseason run, the Mustangs have been loud both on and off the field bringing added energy to a team looking to find three more upset wins that would produce the second state championship in program history.
It would certainly be one of the most unexpected runs to a title any program has produced. The Mustangs, however, feel they can take on all comers including a two-time state championship-winning program like Van Meter.
"It just feels like it's all going our way right now," Davis County senior Noah Zmolek said. "It's just a matter of keeping the ball rolling."